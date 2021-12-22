« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1459 1460 1461 1462 1463 [1464]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2144590 times)

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58520 on: December 22, 2021, 04:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 22, 2021, 04:40:18 pm
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen

These boots were made for walking - Nancy Sinatra
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58521 on: December 22, 2021, 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 22, 2021, 04:54:25 pm
These boots were made for walking - Nancy Sinatra
Walking by myself - Gary Moore
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58522 on: December 22, 2021, 05:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 22, 2021, 05:03:16 pm
Walking by myself - Gary Moore
Me myself and I- De La Soul
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58523 on: December 22, 2021, 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 22, 2021, 05:15:24 pm
Me myself and I- De La Soul

Me and Bobby McGee = Janis Joplin
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58524 on: December 22, 2021, 05:22:35 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 22, 2021, 05:17:14 pm
Me and Bobby McGee = Janis Joplin

Take A Chance On Me - ABBA
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58525 on: December 22, 2021, 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 22, 2021, 05:22:35 pm
Take A Chance On Me - ABBA
Take me I'm yours - Squeeze
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58526 on: December 22, 2021, 05:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 22, 2021, 05:26:11 pm
Take me I'm yours - Squeeze

I'm in the mood for dancing - The Nolans
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58527 on: December 22, 2021, 05:55:06 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 22, 2021, 05:43:09 pm
I'm in the mood for dancing - The Nolans

Dancing Fool = Frank Zappa
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58528 on: December 22, 2021, 05:59:43 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 22, 2021, 05:55:06 pm
Dancing Fool = Frank Zappa
Dancing in the moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58529 on: December 22, 2021, 06:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 22, 2021, 05:59:43 pm
Dancing in the moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Dancing with myself - Billy Idol
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58530 on: December 22, 2021, 06:24:29 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 22, 2021, 06:07:38 pm
Dancing with myself - Billy Idol
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58531 on: December 22, 2021, 07:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 22, 2021, 06:24:29 pm
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox.
Looking through Gary Gilmores Eyes - The Adverts
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58532 on: December 22, 2021, 07:35:02 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 22, 2021, 07:04:56 pm
Looking through Gary Gilmores Eyes - The Adverts
I'm Looking Through You - The Beatles
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,783
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58533 on: December 22, 2021, 07:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 22, 2021, 04:40:18 pm
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen

These things will keep me loving you - The Velvelettes
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58534 on: December 22, 2021, 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 22, 2021, 07:47:47 pm
These things will keep me loving you - The Velvelettes
Things we said today - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58535 on: Yesterday at 01:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 22, 2021, 08:09:32 pm
Things we said today - The Beatles
The things we do for love - 10cc
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58536 on: Yesterday at 04:35:12 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:56:19 pm
The things we do for love - 10cc
The Science Of Things - Bush.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58537 on: Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 04:35:12 pm
The Science Of Things - Bush.

Natural Science - Rush
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58538 on: Yesterday at 05:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm
Natural Science - Rush
Only Natural - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58539 on: Yesterday at 05:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:14:38 pm
Only Natural - Crowded House

Only Women Bleed - Alice Cooper
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58540 on: Yesterday at 05:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 05:33:14 pm
Only Women Bleed - Alice Cooper

Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58541 on: Yesterday at 05:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:44:11 pm
Wait and Bleed - Slipknot

I Can't Wait - Stevie Nicks
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,783
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58542 on: Yesterday at 05:52:21 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 05:49:09 pm
I Can't Wait - Stevie Nicks

Can't satisfy - The Impressions
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58543 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:52:21 pm
Can't satisfy - The Impressions
First Impressions - The Impressions
Logged

Online divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58544 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
First Impressions - The Impressions


You're The First, The Last, My Everything - Barry White
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58545 on: Today at 12:50:06 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm

You're The First, The Last, My Everything - Barry White
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58546 on: Today at 11:52:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:50:06 am
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri

The Last Stop - Dave Matthews Band
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58547 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 11:52:24 am
The Last Stop - Dave Matthews Band

Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58548 on: Today at 12:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 12:18:03 pm
Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Long Train Running - The Doobie Brothers
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58549 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:48:45 pm
Long Train Running - The Doobie Brothers
Ghost Train-The Stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58550 on: Today at 02:53:16 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 02:20:09 pm
Ghost Train-The Stranglers
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58551 on: Today at 05:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:53:16 pm
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Something's In The House - Tubeway Army.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58552 on: Today at 05:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 05:35:32 pm
Something's In The House - Tubeway Army.

House of Fun = Madness
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58553 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:47:07 pm
House of Fun = Madness
No Fun - Sex Pistols.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58554 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 06:24:27 pm
No Fun - Sex Pistols.
Ain't been to no music school - The Nosebleeds
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58555 on: Today at 08:08:37 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 07:10:15 pm
Ain't been to no music school - The Nosebleeds
Ain't no love in the heart of the city - Whitesnake
Logged

Online divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58556 on: Today at 08:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:08:37 pm
Ain't no love in the heart of the city - Whitesnake

Love Don't Live Here Anymore  - Rose Royce
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58557 on: Today at 09:53:22 pm »
Love Action - Human League
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Pages: 1 ... 1459 1460 1461 1462 1463 [1464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 