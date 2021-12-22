These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen
These boots were made for walking - Nancy Sinatra
Walking by myself - Gary Moore
Me myself and I- De La Soul
Me and Bobby McGee = Janis Joplin
Take A Chance On Me - ABBA
Take me I'm yours - Squeeze
I'm in the mood for dancing - The Nolans
Dancing Fool = Frank Zappa
Dancing in the moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Dancing with myself - Billy Idol
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox.
Looking through Gary Gilmores Eyes - The Adverts
These things will keep me loving you - The Velvelettes
Things we said today - The Beatles
The things we do for love - 10cc
The Science Of Things - Bush.
Natural Science - Rush
Only Natural - Crowded House
Only Women Bleed - Alice Cooper
Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
I Can't Wait - Stevie Nicks
Can't satisfy - The Impressions
First Impressions - The Impressions
You're The First, The Last, My Everything - Barry White
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
The Last Stop - Dave Matthews Band
Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Long Train Running - The Doobie Brothers
