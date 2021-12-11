All those Years ago - George Harrison
All or nothing - Small Faces
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
Nothing compares to you - Sinead o'Connor
Train to Skaville = The Ethiopians
Slow Train To Dawn - The The.
Slow 'n Easy - Whitesnake
Slow Car To China - Gary Numan.
We got to have peace - Curtis Mayfield
What Have I Done To Deserve This? - Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield.
Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland) - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
I Need You - The Beatles
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
Love Battery - Buzzcocks
Robbery, Assault and Battery Genesis
Bank Robber - The Clash
Take That To The Bank - Shalamar
We Take Mystery (To Bed) - Gary Numan.
Tales of Mystery- Michael Schenker Group
It's A Mystery - Toyah.
It's A Sin - Pet Shop Boys
Sin In My Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Poor Heart - Phish
The Hear Never Lies - McFly
Hear Me Calling - 10 Years After
She has one big tit, you...
London Calling - The Clash
Last Train to London - Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Love train - O'Jays
Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Last Train To Trancentral - The KLF
Theme from The Last Waltz - The Band
Theme for Great Cities - Simple Minds
Theme from the Bottom - Phish
Aloha from hell-The cramps
Run Like Hell = Pink Floyd
I'm gonna run away from you - Tammi Lynn
Run To You - Bryan Adams
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]