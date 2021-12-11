« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2138028 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58440 on: December 11, 2021, 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 11, 2021, 08:29:45 pm
All those Years ago - George Harrison

All or nothing - Small Faces
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58441 on: December 11, 2021, 10:21:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 11, 2021, 10:18:35 pm
All or nothing - Small Faces

Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58442 on: December 11, 2021, 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 11, 2021, 10:21:09 pm
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica

Nothing compares to you - Sinead o'Connor
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58443 on: December 11, 2021, 11:14:56 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 11, 2021, 10:41:43 pm
Nothing compares to you - Sinead o'Connor

Train to Skaville = The Ethiopians
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58444 on: December 12, 2021, 02:23:26 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 11, 2021, 11:14:56 pm
Train to Skaville = The Ethiopians
Slow Train To Dawn - The The.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58445 on: December 12, 2021, 08:58:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 12, 2021, 02:23:26 am
Slow Train To Dawn - The The.

Slow 'n Easy - Whitesnake
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58446 on: December 12, 2021, 11:03:55 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 12, 2021, 08:58:16 am
Slow 'n Easy - Whitesnake
Slow Car To China - Gary Numan.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58447 on: December 12, 2021, 11:17:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 12, 2021, 11:03:55 am
Slow Car To China - Gary Numan.

We got to have peace - Curtis Mayfield
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58448 on: December 12, 2021, 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 12, 2021, 11:17:30 am
We got to have peace - Curtis Mayfield
What Have I Done To Deserve This? - Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield.
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58449 on: December 12, 2021, 01:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 12, 2021, 12:01:23 pm
What Have I Done To Deserve This? - Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield.

Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland) - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58450 on: December 12, 2021, 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on December 12, 2021, 01:24:31 pm
Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland) - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
I Need You - The Beatles
Online Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58451 on: December 12, 2021, 04:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 12, 2021, 04:29:26 pm
I Need You - The Beatles
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58452 on: December 12, 2021, 06:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on December 12, 2021, 04:49:14 pm
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles

Love Battery - Buzzcocks
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58453 on: December 13, 2021, 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 12, 2021, 06:08:38 pm
Love Battery - Buzzcocks
Robbery, Assault and Battery  Genesis
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58454 on: December 13, 2021, 06:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 13, 2021, 03:10:25 pm
Robbery, Assault and Battery  Genesis

Bank Robber - The Clash
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58455 on: December 14, 2021, 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December 13, 2021, 06:21:15 pm
Bank Robber - The Clash
Take That To The Bank - Shalamar
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58456 on: December 14, 2021, 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on December 14, 2021, 01:43:50 pm
Take That To The Bank - Shalamar
We Take Mystery (To Bed) - Gary Numan.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58457 on: December 14, 2021, 04:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 14, 2021, 04:00:41 pm
We Take Mystery (To Bed) - Gary Numan.

Tales of Mystery- Michael Schenker Group
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58458 on: December 14, 2021, 06:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 14, 2021, 04:12:08 pm
Tales of Mystery- Michael Schenker Group
It's A Mystery - Toyah.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58459 on: December 14, 2021, 08:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 14, 2021, 06:06:33 pm
It's A Mystery - Toyah.

It's A Sin - Pet Shop Boys
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58460 on: December 14, 2021, 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 14, 2021, 08:13:48 pm
It's A Sin - Pet Shop Boys
Sin In My Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58461 on: December 14, 2021, 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 14, 2021, 09:27:57 pm
Sin In My Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Poor Heart - Phish
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58462 on: Yesterday at 12:30:05 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on December 14, 2021, 11:24:39 pm
Poor Heart - Phish

The Heart Never Lies - McFly
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58463 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 12:30:05 am
The Hear Never Lies - McFly
Hear Me Calling - 10 Years After
Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58464 on: Yesterday at 03:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:35:28 pm
Hear Me Calling - 10 Years After

London Calling - The Clash
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58465 on: Yesterday at 04:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on Yesterday at 03:54:13 pm
London Calling - The Clash
Last Train to London - Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58466 on: Yesterday at 07:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:40:48 pm
Last Train to London - Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

Love train - O'Jays
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58467 on: Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:43:31 pm
Love train - O'Jays

Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58468 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm
Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees

Last Train To Trancentral - The KLF
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58469 on: Yesterday at 11:27:50 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm
Last Train To Trancentral - The KLF

Theme from The Last Waltz - The Band
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58470 on: Today at 12:07:00 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:27:50 pm
Theme from The Last Waltz - The Band

Theme for Great Cities - Simple Minds
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58471 on: Today at 03:22:38 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:07:00 am
Theme for Great Cities - Simple Minds

Theme from the Bottom - Phish
Online joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58472 on: Today at 12:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 03:22:38 am
Theme from the Bottom - Phish
Aloha from hell-The cramps
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58473 on: Today at 05:53:49 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 12:56:07 pm
Aloha from hell-The cramps

Run Like Hell = Pink Floyd
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58474 on: Today at 06:26:36 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:53:49 pm
Run Like Hell = Pink Floyd
Straight to Hell - The Clash
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58475 on: Today at 06:32:15 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:53:49 pm
Run Like Hell = Pink Floyd

I'm gonna run away from you - Tammi Lynn
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58476 on: Today at 07:55:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:32:15 pm
I'm gonna run away from you - Tammi Lynn
Run To You - Bryan Adams
Online joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58477 on: Today at 09:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 07:55:44 pm
Run To You - Bryan Adams
I Hate you-The stranglers
