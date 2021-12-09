Everything's Gone Green - New Order.
Green, Green Grass of Home - Tom Jones
Home Is Where The Heart Is - Soft Cell.
Where did our love go? - Donnie Elbert
Where Is My Mind - Pixies.
Mind games - John Lennon
Games Without Frontiers - Peter Gabriel.
Kings of the Wild Frontier - Adam and the Ants
Kings and Queens - Aerosmith
From a Jack to a King - Ned Miller
Your Love Is King - Sade.
King for a day - Green Day
King for a Day - Thompson Twins
A Strange Day - The Cure.
Goodbye Stranger - Supertramp
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Hello Again Neil Diamond
Alone again or - Love
Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O'Sullivan
Karate Boogaloo - Jerry 'O'
Back Off Boogaloo - Ringo Starr
Back Off Bitch - Guns N Roses
Queen Bitch - Bowie.
Killer Queen - Queen
Psycho Killer = Talking Heads
Mister Psycho = Space
Mister Soul - Neil Young
Soul Man - Sam & Dave
Always The sun-The Stranglers.
Always on my mind / Willie Nelson
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Who Knows - Band of Gypsys
He Knows You Know - Marillion
You Don't Know How It Feels - Tom Petty
(Feels like) Heaven - Fiction Factory
Stairway to heaven / Led Zep
Heaven is a half pipe - OPM
