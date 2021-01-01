Dancing with tears in my eyes - Ultravox
96 Tears-The stranglers
Tears Roll Down - Tears For Fears.
Tears Are Not Enough - ABC
Tears In Rain - Vangelis.
Have you ever seen the rain - Creedence Clear Revival
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
Here Today - Beach Boys
Be here now - Oasis
Be mine - REM
It's hard to be a saint in the city-Bruce Springsteen
Rock hard times. Eels
Its a Long Way to the Top (If you Want to Rock 'n Roll) - AC/DC
