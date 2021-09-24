Better the devil you know- Kylie Minogue
You Dont Know like I Know - Sam & Dave
Don't You Worry - The Beloved
They Dont Know - Kirsty McColl
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry And The Pacemakers.
The Sun Rising - The Beloved
Never buy the Sun - Billy Bragg
Never Surrender - Saxon
Never Can Say Goodbye - The Jackson 5
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Hello - The Beloved.
Say you, say me - Lionel Richie
I Die: You die - Gary Numan.
Die Another Day - Madonna
Another Life- Iron Maiden
Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
Another music in a different kitchen - Buzzcocks
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie.
Find the River - REM
Fall In A River - Badly Drawn Boy.
She's a river - Simple Minds.
She's Strange - Cameo.
Stranger in a Strange Land - Iron Maiden
Strange currencies - REM
Stranger in a strange land - U2
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Southern Man - Neil Young
Man on the moon - REM
Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine.
You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) - The Beatles
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
My lucky day in hell. Eels
Day Tripper - The Beatles
Daysleeper - REM
