« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1439 1440 1441 1442 1443 [1444]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2080478 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57720 on: September 24, 2021, 12:34:51 am »
Quote from: liversaint on September 24, 2021, 12:17:11 am
Better the devil you know- Kylie Minogue

You Dont Know like I Know - Sam & Dave
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57721 on: September 24, 2021, 01:51:27 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on September 24, 2021, 12:34:51 am
You Dont Know like I Know - Sam & Dave
Don't You Worry - The Beloved
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57722 on: September 24, 2021, 01:57:47 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on September 24, 2021, 01:51:27 am
Don't You Worry - The Beloved

They Dont Know - Kirsty McColl
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57723 on: September 24, 2021, 02:14:22 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on September 24, 2021, 01:57:47 am
They Dont Know - Kirsty McColl
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry And The Pacemakers.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57724 on: September 24, 2021, 03:30:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 24, 2021, 02:14:22 am
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry And The Pacemakers.
The Sun Rising - The Beloved
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57725 on: September 24, 2021, 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on September 24, 2021, 03:30:11 am
The Sun Rising - The Beloved

Bring back the sun -  The View
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57726 on: September 24, 2021, 01:42:55 pm »
Never buy the Sun - Billy Bragg
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57727 on: September 24, 2021, 01:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on September 24, 2021, 01:42:55 pm
Never buy the Sun - Billy Bragg

Never Surrender - Saxon
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57728 on: September 24, 2021, 04:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 24, 2021, 01:52:04 pm
Never Surrender - Saxon

Never Can Say Goodbye - The Jackson 5
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57729 on: September 24, 2021, 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on September 24, 2021, 04:38:54 pm
Never Can Say Goodbye - The Jackson 5
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57730 on: September 24, 2021, 05:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on September 24, 2021, 04:57:38 pm
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Hello - The Beloved.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57731 on: September 24, 2021, 06:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 24, 2021, 05:58:12 pm
Hello - The Beloved.

Say hello wave goodbye - Soft Cell
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57732 on: September 24, 2021, 06:24:58 pm »
Say you, say me - Lionel Richie
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57733 on: September 24, 2021, 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on September 24, 2021, 06:24:58 pm
Say you, say me - Lionel Richie
I Die: You die - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57734 on: September 24, 2021, 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 24, 2021, 06:40:06 pm
I Die: You die - Gary Numan.

Die Another Day - Madonna
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57735 on: September 24, 2021, 09:01:02 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 24, 2021, 08:47:29 pm
Die Another Day - Madonna

Another Life- Iron Maiden
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,022
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57736 on: September 24, 2021, 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 24, 2021, 09:01:02 pm
Another Life- Iron Maiden

Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57737 on: September 24, 2021, 11:43:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2021, 09:05:27 pm
Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
Another music in a different kitchen - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57738 on: Yesterday at 12:13:24 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 24, 2021, 11:43:50 pm
Another music in a different kitchen - Buzzcocks
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,129
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57739 on: Yesterday at 01:19:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:13:24 am
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie.
Find the River - REM
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57740 on: Yesterday at 01:24:09 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:19:04 am
Find the River - REM
Fall In A River - Badly Drawn Boy.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,129
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57741 on: Yesterday at 01:24:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:24:09 am
Fall In A River - Badly Drawn Boy.
She's a river - Simple Minds.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57742 on: Yesterday at 01:33:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:24:42 am
She's a river - Simple Minds.
She's Strange - Cameo.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57743 on: Yesterday at 08:55:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:33:26 am
She's Strange - Cameo.

Stranger in a Strange Land - Iron Maiden
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,129
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57744 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:55:25 am
Stranger in a Strange Land - Iron Maiden
Strange currencies - REM
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57745 on: Yesterday at 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:31:26 am
Strange currencies - REM

Stranger in a strange land - U2
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57746 on: Yesterday at 01:34:22 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:23:18 am
Stranger in a strange land - U2

Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57747 on: Yesterday at 09:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:34:22 pm
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.

Southern Man - Neil Young
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,129
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57748 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:08:15 pm
Southern Man - Neil Young
Man on the moon - REM
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57749 on: Today at 01:45:34 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:43:43 am
Man on the moon - REM

Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57750 on: Today at 02:11:31 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:45:34 am
Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57751 on: Today at 06:43:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:11:31 am
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine.
You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) - The Beatles
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1439 1440 1441 1442 1443 [1444]   Go Up
« previous next »
 