Still Life In Mobile Homes - Japan.
Still Cyco Punk After All These Years - Suicidal Tendencies
These Dreams - Heart
These days-Joy division
One Of These Days - Pink Floyd
The one I love - REM
One - Cowboy Junkies (cover version, still counts though )
Rhinestone cowboy - Glam Campbell
Mr Brownstone Guns n Roses
Zero Bars (Mr. Smith) - Tubeway Army.
Two Divided by Zero - Pet Shop Boys
Two Tribes - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Two Minutes To Midnight - Iron Maiden
2 Become 1 - The Spice Girls
I Am Become Death - Joe Satriani
I ain't gonna bump no more (with no big fat woman) - Joe Tex
No More, No More - Aerosmith
No Class - Motorhead
No More Heroes - Stranglers.
When Heroes Go Down - Suzanne Vega
Down on the Corner - Creedence
There's A Girl In The Corner - Twilight Sad.
Hell Is Round the Corner - Tricky
Meet me on the Corner - Lindisfarne
Standing On The Corner Of The Third World - Tears For Fears.
Standing in the Shadow - Whitesnake
Standing in the Shadows of Love - The Four Tops
Fingers of love - Crowded House
Christchurch Bells - Hothouse Flowers
White Wedding- Billy Idol
White Lines (Don't Do It) - Grandmaster Melle Mel
