No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
For No One - Beatles
Novocaine for the soul. Eels
Gold Against the Soul - Manic Street Preachers
Against the wind - Bob Seger
Spanish Harlem - Ben E King
Angel of Harlem - U2.
Angel of Death - Slayer
Angel Eyes - Bryan Ferry
Destroying Angel - Sneaker Pimps.
Angels with dirty faces - Sham 69
Talk Dirty To Me - Poison
Dirty boots - Sonic Youth.
These boots are made for walking - Nancy Sinatra
To lick your boots. Eels
Your cheatin' heart - Glen Campbell
Kickin' My Heart Around - The Black Crowes
Im going to stop pretending that I didnt break your heart. Eels
Heart of Glass - Blondie
A glass of champagne - Sailor
Walking on broken glass - Annie Lennox
Broken stones - Paul Weller
What becomes of the broken hearted - Chris Farlowe
The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) - Fleetwood Mac
With Or Without You - U2
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing - Stevie Wonder
Every Little Thing - Beatles
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police
Things the grandchildren should know. Eels
