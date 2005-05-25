I Never Want an Easy Life If Me and He Were Ever to Get There - The Charlatans
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You - Sting
You Can't Hurry Love - The Supremes
I Can't Explain - The Who
I Against I - Massive Attack.
Rocking All over the world - Status Quo
The world is not enough - Garbage.
The Writing On The Wall - Iron Maiden
Writing's on the wall - Plan B
Climbing Up The Walls - Radiohead.
Talking Heads - Radiohead.
Everybody's Talking-Nilsson
Keep Talking - Pink Floyd.
(Keep Feeling) Fascination - The Human League
Sons And Fascination - Simple Minds
Just Fascination - Cabaret Voltaire.
Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me) - The Temptations
Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over - The Charlatans
Too busy thinking 'bout my baby - Marvin Gaye
Baby Can I Hold You? - Tracy Chapman
can you're pussy do the dog-The cramps
Baby do the Philly Dog - The Olympics
I Wanna Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop.
One Day in Your Life - Michael Jackson
In My Life - The Beatles
My December - Linkin Park
December Will Be Magic Again - Kate Bush
Turn It On Again - Genesis
Turn to red-Killing joke
Red Light - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
White Light - New Model Army
Red Frame White Light - OMD.
Red Earth - New Model Army
