Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2065993 times)

vivabobbygraham

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57520 on: September 1, 2021, 10:51:51 pm
rob1966 on September  1, 2021, 10:04:56 pm
Mission from Harry - Iron Maiden

Pennies From Heaven - Billie Holiday
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57521 on: September 1, 2021, 11:13:47 pm
vivabobbygraham on September  1, 2021, 10:51:51 pm
Pennies From Heaven - Billie Holiday
Just Like Heaven - The Cure.
jackh

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57522 on: September 1, 2021, 11:16:24 pm
Son of Spion＊ on September  1, 2021, 11:13:47 pm
Just Like Heaven - The Cure.

Not Just Sometimes But Always - Idlewild
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57523 on: September 1, 2021, 11:26:22 pm
jackh on September  1, 2021, 11:16:24 pm
Not Just Sometimes But Always - Idlewild
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57524 on: September 2, 2021, 05:19:18 am
Son of Spion＊ on September  1, 2021, 11:26:22 pm
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.
Sometimes - Erasure.
rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57525 on: September 2, 2021, 08:03:39 am
Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2021, 05:19:18 am
Sometimes - Erasure.

Sometimes We Cry - Van Morrison
moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57526 on: September 2, 2021, 09:22:50 am
rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 08:03:39 am
Sometimes We Cry - Van Morrison


Sometimes it snows in April. Prince
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57527 on: September 2, 2021, 09:27:24 am
moondog on September  2, 2021, 09:22:50 am

Sometimes it snows in April. Prince
The Soft Rains Of April - A-ha.
rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57528 on: September 3, 2021, 12:20:49 am
Son of Spion＊ on September  2, 2021, 09:27:24 am
The Soft Rains Of April - A-ha.
The Soft Parade - The Doors
Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57529 on: September 3, 2021, 12:33:05 am
rubber soul on September  3, 2021, 12:20:49 am
The Soft Parade - The Doors

Welcome to the Black Parade - My Chemical Romance
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57530 on: September 3, 2021, 10:39:50 am
Salty Dog on September  3, 2021, 12:33:05 am
Welcome to the Black Parade - My Chemical Romance
Welcome To The Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood.
rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57531 on: September 3, 2021, 10:43:32 am
Son of Spion＊ on September  3, 2021, 10:39:50 am
Welcome To The Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses
JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57532 on: September 3, 2021, 08:53:14 pm
rob1966 on September  3, 2021, 10:43:32 am
Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses

Ruff in the Jungle Bizness - The Prodigy
vivabobbygraham

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57533 on: Yesterday at 12:31:58 am
JC the Messiah on September  3, 2021, 08:53:14 pm
Ruff in the Jungle Bizness - The Prodigy

What Becomes of the Brokenhearted - Jimmy Ruff in
bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57534 on: Yesterday at 02:25:09 pm
vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 12:31:58 am
What Becomes of the Brokenhearted - Jimmy Ruff in

Life's What You Make It - Talk Talk
joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57535 on: Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:25:09 pm
Life's What You Make It - Talk Talk
Life's a gas-T.Rex
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57536 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm
joe buck on Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
Life's a gas-T.Rex
Gas Giants - Tears For Fears.
AndyInVA

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57537 on: Yesterday at 09:02:36 pm
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm
Gas Giants - Tears For Fears.

Jumping jack flash (its a gas, gas, gas) - rolling stones
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57538 on: Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm
AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:02:36 pm
Jumping jack flash (its a gas, gas, gas) - rolling stones
Jumping Someone Else's Train - The Cure.
AndyInVA

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57539 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm
Jumping Someone Else's Train - The Cure.

Blancmange - see the train

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57540 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm
AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Blancmange - see the train

Thank you Spotify for allowing me to listen to stuff I listened to in the 80s

See my friends - The Kinks
moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57541 on: Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm
See my friends - The Kinks


Estranged Friends. Eels
vivabobbygraham

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57542 on: Today at 12:18:30 am
moondog on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm

Estranged Friends. Eels

We're Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57543 on: Today at 05:16:40 am
vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:18:30 am
We're Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
Are 'Friends' Electric? - Tubeway Army.
