Mission from Harry - Iron Maiden
Pennies From Heaven - Billie Holiday
Just Like Heaven - The Cure.
Not Just Sometimes But Always - Idlewild
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.
Sometimes - Erasure.
Sometimes We Cry - Van Morrison
Sometimes it snows in April. Prince
The Soft Rains Of April - A-ha.
The Soft Parade - The Doors
Welcome to the Black Parade - My Chemical Romance
Welcome To The Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood.
Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses
Ruff in the Jungle Bizness - The Prodigy
What Becomes of the Brokenhearted - Jimmy Ruff in
Life's What You Make It - Talk Talk
Life's a gas-T.Rex
