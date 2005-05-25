What is love - Haddaway
Whats a fella gotta do? Eels
Gotta Reason - Hard-Fi.
Reason To Believe - Rod Stewart
Give Me A Reason To Love You - Portishead
Give me just a little more time - The chairmen of the board
If Love Is a Red Dress (Hang Me In Rags) - Maria Mckee
Red frame white light-OMD
Red Morning Light - Kings of Leon
Blinking lights for me. Eels
Harbour Lights - The The.
All Of The Lights - Kanye West
All I Need - Air.
The Air That I Breathe - The Hollies
Air on the G String - Johann Sebastian Bach
Strings for Yasmin - Tin Tin Out.
Kiss Me - Stephen "Tin Tin" Duffy
Kiss And Tell - Bryan Ferry.
The kiss of death - New Order
The Perfect Kiss- New Order
It's got to be perfect - Fairground attraction
Perfect - Smashing Pumpkins.
Perfect day-Lou Reed
Kentucky Bluebird (Send a message to Martha) - Lou Johnson
Martha My Dear - The Beatles
