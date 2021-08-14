THE WAY WE CAME - the L.A's
We Came To Dance - Ultravox.
Dance me to the end of love - Leonard Cohen
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
Is This World Not Enough - Gary Numan.
The World Is Not Enough - Garbage
Never Enough - The Cure.
You Never Give Me Your Money - The Beatles
Never gonna give you up - Rick Asley
You get what you give - The New Radicals
What do I get? - Buzzcocks
Do Anything you Want to - Thin Lizzy
I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
Who do you want for your love ?-The icicle works
Who Put the Bomp - Barry Mann
The man who sold the world - Nirvana
World In Motion - England New Order
World of Shit. Eels
Oh Shit - Buzzcocks
Oh Well - Fleetwood Mac
Oh Girl - The Chi-Lites
Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon - Urge Overkill
You'll always find me in the kitchen at parties - Jonah Lewie
Find me somebody - Bobby Womack
Somebody To Die For - HURTS.
Somebody loves you. Eels
Somebody to Love - Jefferson Airplane
Trapped Love-The Cramps
Trapped Under Ice - Metallica
Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon and Garfunkel
Car trouble - Adam and the Ants
Unnecessary Trouble - Hard-Fi.
You See The Trouble With Me - Barry White
