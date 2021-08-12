You Are In My Vision - Tubeway Army.
One Vision - Queen
Visions of China - Japan.
Turning Japanese - The Vapors
Japanese Boy - Aneka
The Exploding Boy - The Cure.
Wild eyed boy from freecloud -Bowie
20th Century Boy - T-rex
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Golden boy-The stranglers
The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
The Only Living Boy In New York - Simon & Garfunkel
The Boy With the Thorn in His Side - Johnny Marr
Just the one (I've been looking for) - Johnny Taylor
One Of The Three - James
One Day Like This - Elbow
Day of the Rocker - Twisted Sister
King Rocker - Generation X.
Sun King - The Beatles
King Of Snake - Underworld
King for a day - Green Day
The raven king-Killing joke
My Father My King - Mogwai.
Father of the bride - Billy Bragg
Lets Dance - David Bowie
The Last Dance - The Cure.
Murder on the dance floor-Sophie Ellis Bextor
Elizabeth on the bathroom floor. Eels
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat.
Man in the mirror - Michael Jackson.
Real Men - Joe Jackson
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
