« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1430 1431 1432 1433 1434 [1435]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2052996 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,882
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57360 on: August 12, 2021, 10:17:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 12, 2021, 10:13:56 am
You Are In My Vision - Tubeway Army.

One Vision - Queen
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57361 on: August 12, 2021, 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 12, 2021, 10:17:22 am
One Vision - Queen
Visions of China - Japan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57362 on: August 12, 2021, 10:38:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 12, 2021, 10:31:14 am
Visions of China - Japan.

Turning Japanese - The Vapors
« Last Edit: August 12, 2021, 10:40:30 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57363 on: August 12, 2021, 11:11:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 12, 2021, 10:38:10 am
Turning Japanese - The Vapors

Japanese Boy - Aneka
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57364 on: August 12, 2021, 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 12, 2021, 11:11:05 am
Japanese Boy - Aneka
The Exploding Boy - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57365 on: August 12, 2021, 07:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 12, 2021, 07:38:49 pm
The Exploding Boy - The Cure.
Wild eyed boy from freecloud -Bowie
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,882
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57366 on: August 12, 2021, 08:15:44 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on August 12, 2021, 07:49:00 pm
Wild eyed boy from freecloud -Bowie

20th Century Boy - T-rex
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57367 on: August 12, 2021, 08:17:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 12, 2021, 08:15:44 pm
20th Century Boy - T-rex
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57368 on: August 12, 2021, 08:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 12, 2021, 08:17:05 pm
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Golden boy-The stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57369 on: August 12, 2021, 08:59:45 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on August 12, 2021, 08:49:59 pm
Golden boy-The stranglers
The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57370 on: August 12, 2021, 09:04:52 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on August 12, 2021, 08:59:45 pm
The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
The Only Living Boy In New York - Simon & Garfunkel
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57371 on: August 12, 2021, 09:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on August 12, 2021, 09:04:52 pm
The Only Living Boy In New York - Simon & Garfunkel

The Boy With the Thorn in His Side - Johnny Marr
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,458
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57372 on: August 12, 2021, 10:52:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 12, 2021, 09:17:32 pm
The Boy With the Thorn in His Side - Johnny Marr

Just the one (I've been looking for) - Johnny Taylor
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57373 on: August 12, 2021, 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 12, 2021, 10:52:55 pm
Just the one (I've been looking for) - Johnny Taylor

One Of The Three - James
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57374 on: Yesterday at 05:18:19 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 12, 2021, 11:50:42 pm
One Of The Three - James
One Day Like This - Elbow
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57375 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 05:18:19 am
One Day Like This - Elbow

Day of the Rocker - Twisted Sister
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57376 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:06:19 am
Day of the Rocker - Twisted Sister
King Rocker - Generation X.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57377 on: Yesterday at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:10:08 am
King Rocker - Generation X.
Sun King - The Beatles
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57378 on: Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 11:51:54 am
Sun King - The Beatles

King Of Snake - Underworld
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57379 on: Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm
King Of Snake - Underworld

King for a day - Green Day
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57380 on: Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm
King for a day - Green Day
The raven king-Killing joke
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57381 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm
The raven king-Killing joke
My Father My King - Mogwai.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57382 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm
My Father My King - Mogwai.

Father of the bride -  Billy Bragg
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57383 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
Father of the bride -  Billy Bragg

Dance With My Father - Luther Vandross

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57384 on: Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm »
Lets Dance - David Bowie
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57385 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm
Lets Dance - David Bowie
The Last Dance - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57386 on: Today at 12:05:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
The Last Dance - The Cure.

Save the Last Dance For Me - The Drifters
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57387 on: Today at 12:14:28 am »
Murder on the dance floor-Sophie Ellis Bextor
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57388 on: Today at 12:32:40 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 12:14:28 am
Murder on the dance floor-Sophie Ellis Bextor


Elizabeth on the bathroom floor. Eels
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57389 on: Today at 01:28:09 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:32:40 am

Elizabeth on the bathroom floor. Eels
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57390 on: Today at 02:21:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:28:09 am
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat.
Man in the mirror - Michael Jackson.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57391 on: Today at 02:36:55 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:21:16 am
Man in the mirror - Michael Jackson.

Real Men - Joe Jackson
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57392 on: Today at 02:45:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:36:55 am
Real Men - Joe Jackson
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1430 1431 1432 1433 1434 [1435]   Go Up
« previous next »
 