One Of Us - ABBA
Us And Them - Pink Floyd.
634-5789 - Eddie Floyd
36D - Beautiful South
3 Speed . Eels
The Speed Of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
Blame it on the Pony Express - Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon
Pony Up - Kings Of Leon
Pump it up - Elvis Costello
Movin' On Up - Primal Scream
Up, up and away my beautiful balloon - 5th Dimension.
The Balloon Girl - Double Echo.
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Echoes In A Shallow Bay - Cocteau Twins.
Love in a a void - Siouxsie And The Banshees
Love On A Mountain Top - Robert Knight
I Am The Mountain - Bird.
I am the man. Eels
You think you're a man but you're only a boy - Divine
Jeez that is a blast from the past! Dog faced boy . Eels
Say hello to heaven - Temple of the Dog.
Say hello wave goodbye - Soft Cell
Goodbye Toulouse-The stranglers.
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Nowhere man - The Beatles.
From Out of Nowhere - Faith No More
Don't Speak - No Doubt
Dont Fear (The Reaper) - Blue Oyster Cult
Sound of fear. Eels
Standing in The Shadows of Love - The Four Tops
In the shadows-The stranglers
Shadows of the Valley - Iron Maiden
Pleasant Valley Sunday - The Monkees
Point Pleasant - God Is An Astronaut.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]