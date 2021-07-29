Fresh Blood. Eels
Blood Brothers - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
young blood-Glasvegas
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood - DMX
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.
If You Want Blood You Got It - AC/DC
I Want You (She's So Heavy) - The Beatles
Heavy Things - Phish
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother - The Hollies
Shiny Happy People- REM
Only Happy When it Rains - Garbage
Happy together - The Turtles
All Together Now - The Beatles
We all stand together ; Paul McCartney
We Are (The Road Crew) - Motorhead
We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
We Are The People - Empire Of The Sun
People are strange- The Echo and the Bunnymen.
Strange Days - The Doors
The days of Pearly Spencer - David McWilliams
Mother Of Pearl - Roxy Music
