« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1428 1429 1430 1431 1432 [1433]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2044266 times)

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57280 on: July 29, 2021, 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: moondog on July 29, 2021, 03:02:50 am


Fresh Blood. Eels
Blood Brothers - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57281 on: July 29, 2021, 08:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on July 29, 2021, 10:26:38 am
Blood Brothers - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
young blood-Glasvegas
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57282 on: July 30, 2021, 12:22:00 am »
Quote from: joe buck on July 29, 2021, 08:09:26 pm
young blood-Glasvegas
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57283 on: July 31, 2021, 01:52:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 30, 2021, 12:22:00 am
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.

Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood - DMX
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57284 on: July 31, 2021, 01:59:27 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on July 31, 2021, 01:52:10 am
Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood - DMX
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,595
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57285 on: July 31, 2021, 10:32:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 31, 2021, 01:59:27 am
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.

If You Want Blood You Got It - AC/DC
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57286 on: July 31, 2021, 01:10:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 31, 2021, 10:32:03 am
If You Want Blood You Got It - AC/DC
I Want You (She's So Heavy) - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57287 on: July 31, 2021, 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on July 31, 2021, 01:10:18 pm
I Want You (She's So Heavy) - The Beatles

Heavy Things - Phish
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57288 on: July 31, 2021, 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on July 31, 2021, 02:32:21 pm
Heavy Things - Phish

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother - The Hollies
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57289 on: July 31, 2021, 07:19:24 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 31, 2021, 02:44:45 pm
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother - The Hollies
Them Heavy People - Kate Bush.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57290 on: July 31, 2021, 09:07:45 pm »
Shiny Happy People- REM
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,595
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57291 on: August 1, 2021, 07:56:43 am »
Quote from: liversaint on July 31, 2021, 09:07:45 pm
Shiny Happy People- REM

Only Happy When it Rains - Garbage
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57292 on: August 1, 2021, 11:56:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  1, 2021, 07:56:43 am
Only Happy When it Rains - Garbage

Happy together - The Turtles
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57293 on: August 1, 2021, 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  1, 2021, 11:56:57 am
Happy together - The Turtles
All Together Now - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57294 on: August 2, 2021, 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on August  1, 2021, 04:16:49 pm
All Together Now - The Beatles

We all stand together ;  Paul McCartney
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57295 on: August 2, 2021, 06:04:17 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on August  2, 2021, 06:01:59 pm
We all stand together ;  Paul McCartney

We Are (The Road Crew) - Motorhead
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57296 on: August 2, 2021, 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August  2, 2021, 06:04:17 pm
We Are (The Road Crew) - Motorhead
We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57297 on: August 2, 2021, 11:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  2, 2021, 11:33:16 pm
We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
We Are The People - Empire Of The Sun
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57298 on: Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on August  2, 2021, 11:38:14 pm
We Are The People - Empire Of The Sun
People are strange- The Echo and the Bunnymen.
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,595
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57299 on: Yesterday at 09:22:19 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm
People are strange- The Echo and the Bunnymen.

Strange Days - The Doors
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57300 on: Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:22:19 pm
Strange Days - The Doors

The days of Pearly Spencer - David McWilliams
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57301 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm
The days of Pearly Spencer - David McWilliams
Mother Of Pearl - Roxy Music
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57302 on: Today at 02:11:35 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Mother Of Pearl - Roxy Music
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1428 1429 1430 1431 1432 [1433]   Go Up
« previous next »
 