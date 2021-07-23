Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
And the Bands Played On - Saxon
(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay - Otis Redding
Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
The Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Pink Floyd.
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen.
The Long And Winding Road - The Beatles
Dark and long - Underworld.
In The Dark - Vok.
Dancing in the Dark- Bruce Springsteen
In the yard behind the church. Eels
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town - Pearl Jam.
Just Like A Woman - Bob Dylan
I like birds. Eels
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
And your bird can sing - Beatles
Blackbird - The Beatles
Back to black - Amy Winehouse
Back in the night-Doctor Feelgood
Night Train - Visage
Midnight Train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips
Midnight at the Lost and Found - Meat Loaf
2 Minutes to Midnight - Iron Maiden
Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O'Connor
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
It Doesn't Matter Anymore - Buddy Holly
It was a very good year - Frank Sinatra
Time of year-The Lurkers
Good Year For The Roses - Elvis Costello
Song for the lovers - Richard Ashcroft.
Song 2 - Blur
2 Become 1 - Spice Girls
Become The Enemy - The Lemonheads
The Enemy Within - Rush
A Rush Of Blood To The Head - Coldplay
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Blood on your hands-Killing joke
Raining Blood - Slayer
Blood on my boots-Eliza Carthy
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.38]