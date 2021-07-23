« previous next »
Music Association Game

Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,489
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57240 on: July 23, 2021, 11:34:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2021, 08:33:07 am
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
Logged

Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57241 on: July 23, 2021, 11:56:58 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on July 23, 2021, 11:34:49 am
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles

And the Bands Played On - Saxon
Logged

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57242 on: July 23, 2021, 03:04:43 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 23, 2021, 11:56:58 am
And the Bands Played On - Saxon

(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay - Otis Redding
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57243 on: July 24, 2021, 07:09:33 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 23, 2021, 03:04:43 pm
(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay - Otis Redding

Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57244 on: July 25, 2021, 02:46:40 am
Quote from: lucas65 on July 24, 2021, 07:09:33 pm
Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
The Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Pink Floyd.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57245 on: July 25, 2021, 11:11:03 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 25, 2021, 02:46:40 am
The Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Pink Floyd.
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen.
Logged

Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,489
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57246 on: July 25, 2021, 12:46:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 11:11:03 am
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen.
The Long And Winding Road - The Beatles
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57247 on: July 25, 2021, 04:04:02 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on July 25, 2021, 12:46:58 pm
The Long And Winding Road - The Beatles
Dark and long - Underworld.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57248 on: July 25, 2021, 05:27:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 04:04:02 pm
Dark and long - Underworld.
In The Dark - Vok.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57249 on: July 25, 2021, 07:07:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 25, 2021, 05:27:13 pm
In The Dark - Vok.

Dancing in the Dark- Bruce Springsteen
Logged

moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57250 on: July 25, 2021, 07:51:54 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on July 25, 2021, 07:07:27 pm
Dancing in the Dark- Bruce Springsteen


In the yard behind the church. Eels
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57251 on: July 25, 2021, 09:07:07 pm
Quote from: moondog on July 25, 2021, 07:51:54 pm

In the yard behind the church. Eels
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town - Pearl Jam.
Logged

Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57252 on: July 25, 2021, 09:09:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 09:07:07 pm
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town - Pearl Jam.
Just Like A Woman - Bob Dylan
Logged

moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57253 on: July 25, 2021, 09:53:26 pm
Quote from: Dingus on July 25, 2021, 09:09:58 pm
Just Like A Woman - Bob Dylan


I like birds. Eels
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57254 on: July 25, 2021, 11:10:01 pm
Quote from: moondog on July 25, 2021, 09:53:26 pm

I like birds. Eels
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
Logged

lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57255 on: Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 11:10:01 pm
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
And your bird can sing - Beatles
Logged

Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,489
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57256 on: Yesterday at 04:27:38 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
And your bird can sing - Beatles
Blackbird - The Beatles
Logged

lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57257 on: Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 04:27:38 pm
Blackbird - The Beatles

Back to black - Amy Winehouse
Logged

joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57258 on: Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm
Back to black - Amy Winehouse
Back in the night-Doctor Feelgood
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57259 on: Yesterday at 09:01:00 pm
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm
Back in the night-Doctor Feelgood

Night Train - Visage
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,803
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57260 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 09:01:00 pm
Night Train - Visage

Midnight Train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,458
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57261 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
Midnight Train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips

Midnight at the Lost and Found - Meat Loaf
Logged

Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57262 on: Today at 12:05:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Midnight at the Lost and Found - Meat Loaf

2 Minutes to Midnight - Iron Maiden
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57263 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 12:05:52 pm
2 Minutes to Midnight - Iron Maiden

Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O'Connor
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,458
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57264 on: Today at 01:59:35 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:52:02 pm
Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O'Connor

Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
Logged

Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57265 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:59:35 pm
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
It Doesn't Matter Anymore - Buddy Holly
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57266 on: Today at 03:13:59 pm
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 02:40:51 pm
It Doesn't Matter Anymore - Buddy Holly

It was a very good year - Frank Sinatra
Logged

joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57267 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:13:59 pm
It was a very good year - Frank Sinatra
Time of year-The Lurkers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,458
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57268 on: Today at 04:44:39 pm
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 03:33:45 pm
Time of year-The Lurkers

Good Year For The Roses - Elvis Costello
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57269 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:44:39 pm
Good Year For The Roses - Elvis Costello
Song for the lovers - Richard Ashcroft.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,458
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57270 on: Today at 05:20:10 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:48:45 pm
Song for the lovers - Richard Ashcroft.

Song 2 - Blur
Logged

tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,842
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #57271 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:20:10 pm
Song 2 - Blur

2 Become 1 - Spice Girls
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
