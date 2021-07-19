Too Young to Fall in Love - Motley Crue
Come On Die Young - Mogwai.
Happen To Die - The Charlatans
Live and Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings
Die With Your Boots On - Iron Maiden
Dirty boots - Sonic Youth.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Dirty Old Town - The Pogues
The Old Man Down the Road - John Fogerty
Side o' the Road - Creedence Clearwater Revival
The road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Nowhere Man - Beatles
Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me - U2
Hold me tight - Johnny Nash
Tied Up Too Tight - Hard-Fi.
Up The Junction - Squeeze
Feels like The First Time - Foreigner
Not A Second Time - The Beatles
Second coming-The stranglers
Second Sight - Placebo.
7 Seconds - Youssou N'Dour & Neneh Cherry
21 Seconds - So Solid Crew
Seventeen Seconds - The Cure.
Second Hand Rose - Barbra Streisand
New Rose - The Damned.
I'll Pick A Rose For My Rose - Marv Johnson
Pick a Part That's New - Stereophonics
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.15]