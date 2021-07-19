Too Young to Fall in Love - Motley Crue
Come On Die Young - Mogwai.
Happen To Die - The Charlatans
Live and Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings
Die With Your Boots On - Iron Maiden
Dirty boots - Sonic Youth.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Dirty Old Town - The Pogues
The Old Man Down the Road - John Fogerty
Side o' the Road - Creedence Clearwater Revival
The road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Nowhere Man - Beatles
Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me - U2
Hold me tight - Johnny Nash
Tied Up Too Tight - Hard-Fi.
