Metal Guru - T. Rex
One inch rock - Tyrannosaurus Rex
One Day Like This - Elbow
One is the loneliest number - Three Dog Night.
Numbered days. Eels
Lazy Days - Robbie Williams.
Lazy Sunday - The Small Faces
Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer - Nat King Cole
Boys of Summer - Don Henley
The Boys are Back in Town - Thin Lizzy (its playing on Absolute classic Rock as I type )
A town called Malice - The Jam.
Strange Town -The Jam
People are strange - Echo and the Bunnymen.
People Get Real - St Etienne
People = Shit - Slipknot
Baby Come Back - The Equals
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
(We Are) The League - The Anti Nowhere League
We Are The Champions - Queen
We Are The People - Empire of the Sun
Power To The People - John Lennon.
Voodoo people - The Prodigy.
Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix
Voodoo Ray - A Guy Called Gerald
It's a shame about Ray - The Lemonheads.
Its the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine) - REM
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Sylvester.
You mak me feel brand new - Stylistics
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
Looking through GARY Gilmor's Eyes - The Adverts
Looking Up. Eels
Looking Through The Window - The Jackson 5
Windows And Walls - My Vitriol.
Our window - Noah and the Whale.
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window - The Beatles
