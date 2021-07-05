Change Your Mind - Sharpe and Numan.
Something better change-The stranglers
Better Than Love - Hurts.
You Better You Bet - The Who
You Put me back together - Weezer
Me & You Together Song - The 1975
You and me always - The Wannadies
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Don't let the sun go down on me - George Michael
A Black Sun - Gary Numan.
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun - Pink Floyd
House of the Rising Sun - Frijid Pink
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Over Rising - The Charlatans
Marie floating over the backyard. Eels
Floating - Vök.
Birth - Floating Points.
A Wild Being From Birth - Lou Reed.
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
Go Wild In The Country - Bow Wow Wow.
In a big country - Big Country
Big In Japan - Alphaville.
Big me - Foo Fighters.
Close To Me - The Cure.
They long to be (close to me) - The Carpenters
Long Gone - Super Furry Animals
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
He's Gone - Grateful Dead
Real Gone - Sheryl Crow
Gone Man. Eels
Real gone kid - Deacon Blue.
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
It's alright - Pet Shop Boys.
Boys of Summer - Don Henley
The Boys are Back in Town - Thin Lizzy
Thin Air - Pearl Jam
The Air That I Breathe - The Hollies
Just breathe - Pearl Jam.
