« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1422 1423 1424 1425 1426 [1427]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2025300 times)

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57040 on: July 5, 2021, 05:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  5, 2021, 02:30:19 pm
Change Your Mind - Sharpe and Numan.
Something better change-The stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57041 on: July 5, 2021, 06:37:54 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on July  5, 2021, 05:40:39 pm
Something better change-The stranglers
Better Than Love - Hurts.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57042 on: July 5, 2021, 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  5, 2021, 06:37:54 pm
Better Than Love - Hurts.

You Better You Bet - The Who
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57043 on: July 5, 2021, 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 06:40:23 pm
You Better You Bet - The Who

You Put me back together - Weezer
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57044 on: July 5, 2021, 09:16:22 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  5, 2021, 08:46:00 pm
You Put me back together - Weezer
Me & You Together Song - The 1975
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57045 on: July 6, 2021, 08:28:45 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on July  5, 2021, 09:16:22 pm
Me & You Together Song - The 1975

You and me always - The Wannadies
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57046 on: July 6, 2021, 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  6, 2021, 08:28:45 am
You and me always - The Wannadies

Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57047 on: July 6, 2021, 10:45:32 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  6, 2021, 10:34:50 am
Always The Sun - The Stranglers

Don't let the sun go down on me - George Michael
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57048 on: July 6, 2021, 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  6, 2021, 10:45:32 am
Don't let the sun go down on me - George Michael
A Black Sun - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57049 on: July 6, 2021, 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  6, 2021, 02:18:53 pm
A Black Sun - Gary Numan.

Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57050 on: July 6, 2021, 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  6, 2021, 02:33:42 pm
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden

Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57051 on: July 6, 2021, 07:12:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 04:36:39 pm
Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun - Pink Floyd

House of the Rising Sun - Frijid Pink
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57052 on: July 6, 2021, 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  6, 2021, 07:12:00 pm
House of the Rising Sun - Frijid Pink

Bad Moon Rising  - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57053 on: July 6, 2021, 10:47:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 09:54:18 pm
Bad Moon Rising  - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Over Rising - The Charlatans
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57054 on: July 6, 2021, 11:38:01 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on July  6, 2021, 10:47:55 pm
Over Rising - The Charlatans


Marie floating over the backyard. Eels
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57055 on: July 7, 2021, 12:24:23 am »
Quote from: moondog on July  6, 2021, 11:38:01 pm

Marie floating over the backyard. Eels
Floating - Vök.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,653
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57056 on: July 7, 2021, 04:51:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  7, 2021, 12:24:23 am
Floating - Vök.
Birth - Floating Points.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57057 on: July 7, 2021, 10:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  7, 2021, 04:51:23 am
Birth - Floating Points.
A Wild Being From Birth - Lou Reed.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57058 on: July 7, 2021, 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  7, 2021, 10:05:48 pm
A Wild Being From Birth - Lou Reed.
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57059 on: July 7, 2021, 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on July  7, 2021, 10:43:01 pm
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
Go Wild In The Country - Bow Wow Wow.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57060 on: July 7, 2021, 11:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  7, 2021, 10:47:45 pm
Go Wild In The Country - Bow Wow Wow.

In a big country - Big Country
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57061 on: July 7, 2021, 11:36:51 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  7, 2021, 11:26:27 pm
In a big country - Big Country
Big In Japan - Alphaville.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,653
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57062 on: Yesterday at 01:46:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  7, 2021, 11:36:51 pm
Big In Japan - Alphaville.
Big me - Foo Fighters.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57063 on: Yesterday at 02:00:17 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:46:43 am
Big me - Foo Fighters.
Close To Me - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57064 on: Yesterday at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:00:17 am
Close To Me - The Cure.

They long to be (close to me) - The Carpenters
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57065 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:24:22 am
They long to be (close to me) - The Carpenters

Long Gone - Super Furry Animals
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57066 on: Yesterday at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:38:35 am
Long Gone - Super Furry Animals

He's Gone - Grateful Dead
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57067 on: Yesterday at 04:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:42:44 pm
He's Gone - Grateful Dead

Real Gone - Sheryl Crow
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57068 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:59:29 pm
Real Gone - Sheryl Crow




Gone Man. Eels
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,653
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57069 on: Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm



Gone Man. Eels
Real gone kid - Deacon Blue.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,780
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57070 on: Today at 01:07:30 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
Real gone kid - Deacon Blue.

The Kids Are Alright - The Who
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57071 on: Today at 01:21:53 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:07:30 am
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
It's alright - Pet Shop Boys.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57072 on: Today at 09:56:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:21:53 am
It's alright - Pet Shop Boys.

Boys of Summer - Don Henley
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57073 on: Today at 10:04:29 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:56:17 am
Boys of Summer - Don Henley

The Boys are Back in Town - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57074 on: Today at 10:36:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:04:29 am
The Boys are Back in Town - Thin Lizzy

Thin Air - Pearl Jam
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57075 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:36:09 am
Thin Air - Pearl Jam


The Air That I Breathe - The Hollies
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,653
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57076 on: Today at 02:18:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:00:41 pm
The Air That I Breathe - The Hollies
Just breathe - Pearl Jam.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #57077 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:18:33 pm
Just breathe - Pearl Jam.

Breathe In The Air - Pink Floyd
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1422 1423 1424 1425 1426 [1427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 