Broken Eyes - Doves
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Games without frontiers - Peter Gabriel
Little Games - The Yardbirds
Foolish games - Jewell
Silly Games - Janet Kay
The Games People Play - Joe South
Play For Today - The Cure.
Ask For Janice - The Beastie Boys
Ask For Answers - Placebo.
Ask Me Why - The Beatles
Me and you versus the world - Space
World Shut Your Mouth - Julian Cope
Everybody wants to rule the World - Tears for Fears.
Is This World Not Enough? - Gary Numan.
What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
What a Difference a Day Makes - Esther Phillips
What Happened Yesterday - Neil Young & Pearl Jam
Yesterday Man - Chris Andrews
The Man. Eels
A Man Needs To Be Told - The Charlatans.
The man who sold the world - David Bowie.
Half the world away - Oasis
Rime of the Ancient Mariner - Iron Maiden
Man needs a maid - Neil Young
Struggling Man - Jimmy Cliff
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
Southern Man - Neil Young
The Sign of the Southern Cross- Black Sabbath
The Great Southern Trendkill - Pantera
Southern mountains-The stranglers
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Stranger in a Strange Land - Iron Maiden
Stranger song - Leonard Cohen
Song To The Siren - This Mortal Coil.
Slave to the Rhythm - Grace Jones
Slave To Love - Bryan Ferry.
Love Don't Live Here Anymore - Rose Royce
