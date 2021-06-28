The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
Young, Gifted and Back - Bob and Marcia
Young Team - Mogwai.
Young Turks - Rod Stewart
We die young - Alice in Chains.
Only the Good Die Young - Billy Joel
Young Americans-David Bowie
Breakfast in America - Supertramp.
Blue American - Placebo.
The Boy Scouts of America - St Etienne
The Only Living Boy In New York - Simon and Garfunkel
Living, Loving, Maid (Shes just a Woman) - Led Zeppelin
She - Green Day
She's In Parties - Bauhaus.
You'll Always Find me in the Kitchen at Parties - Jon Lewie
Rat in Mi Kitchen - UB40
Ratts Of The Capital - Mogwai.
Capital Rocka - Medicine8
Capital G-Nine inch nails.
Capital Love - Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
That's Not My Name - Ting Tings.
The Name of the Game - ABBA
It's All In The Game - Four Tops
All of Nothing - Small Faces
Nothing's Gonna Change Your Mind - Badly Drawn Boy
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
Stop and Stare - One Republic.
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around - Stevie NIcks & Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Heart of glass - Blondie.
Its my own cheating heart-Glasvegas
