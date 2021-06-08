The Day We Caught The Train - Ocean Colour Scene
She caught the Katy-The Blues Brothers
She Said - Longpigs
She's Like The Wind - Patrick Swayze
wild is the wind - david bowie (which is a cover btw)
Born to be wild - Steppenwolf
New Born - Muse
New Horizon - Section 25.
New Alphabet. Eels
My New Career - Japan.
A New Career in a New Town - Dave Bowie
New Thing From London Town - Gary Numan.
Even Better Than the Real Thing - U2
Better the Devil you know - Kylie Minogue
Getting Better - The Beatles
Getting Away With It - Electronic.
Gouge Away - the Pixies
Far Far Away - Slade
If You Go Away - Scott Walker
Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) - Deftones
Drive My Car - The Beatles
My Car Slides - Gary Numan.
My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion
Heart-Shaped Box - Nirvana.
Living in a Box - Living in a Box
The Letter - The Box Tops
Letter From America - The Proclaimers
America - Simon and Garfunkel
Living in America - James Brown
Living After Midnight - Judas Priest
midnight summer dream-The stranglers
I Dream To Sleep - H2O
Sleep by Windows - Gary Numan
Windows And Walls - My Vitriol.
My Oh My - David Gray
My beloved monster . Eels
