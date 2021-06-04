Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
I Hate People - Anti-Nowhere League
Too Many People - Paul McCartney
For fuck's sake, take a word from the song title only, not what it reminds you ofThere Are Too Many of Us - Blur
You Don't Care About Us - Placebo.
Don't you want me - Human League
What Do You Want From Me - Pink Floyd.
What Do You Want From Me? - Monaco
Whatcha Gonna Do About It? - SeX PiStOls
Do you know the way to San Jose? - Dionne Warwick
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Somewhere Only We Know - Keane
Caught Somewhere in time - Iron Maiden
Taking a bath in rust. Eels
Taking A Chance On Love - Ella Fitzgerald
take a chance on me - abba
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Take On Me - A-ha
On Moonlight Bay - Doris Day & Gordon MacRae
San Francisco Bay Blues-Jesse Fuller
Mr Es Beautiful Blues. Eels
You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
You Are The One - A-ha
What??
Only following your rules la.Revolution 909 . Daft Punk
Revolution Rock - The Clash
Rock hard times. Eels
Hard To Beat - Hard-Fi
