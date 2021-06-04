« previous next »
Music Association Game

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
June 4, 2021, 03:44:39 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on June  4, 2021, 02:03:14 pm
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads

I Hate People - Anti-Nowhere League
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
June 4, 2021, 05:44:53 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June  4, 2021, 03:44:39 pm
I Hate People - Anti-Nowhere League
Too Many People - Paul McCartney
Offline ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
June 4, 2021, 09:19:21 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June  4, 2021, 03:44:39 pm
I Hate People - Anti-Nowhere League


For fuck's sake, take a word from the song title only, not what it reminds you of

Quote from: Emerald Red on June  4, 2021, 05:44:53 pm
Too Many People - Paul McCartney

There Are Too Many of Us - Blur
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
June 4, 2021, 11:20:42 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  4, 2021, 09:19:21 pm

For fuck's sake, take a word from the song title only, not what it reminds you of

There Are Too Many of Us - Blur
You Don't Care About Us - Placebo.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 01:03:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June  4, 2021, 11:20:42 pm
You Don't Care About Us - Placebo.

Don't you want me - Human League
Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 01:05:12 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June  5, 2021, 01:03:04 am
Don't you want me - Human League
What Do You Want From Me - Pink Floyd.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 01:40:25 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June  5, 2021, 01:05:12 am
What Do You Want From Me - Pink Floyd.

What Do You Want From Me? - Monaco
Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 01:45:23 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on June  5, 2021, 01:40:25 am
What Do You Want From Me? - Monaco
Whatcha Gonna Do About It? - SeX PiStOls
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 02:13:49 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June  5, 2021, 01:45:23 am
Whatcha Gonna Do About It? - SeX PiStOls

Do you know the way to San Jose? - Dionne Warwick
Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 08:08:32 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June  5, 2021, 02:13:49 am
Do you know the way to San Jose? - Dionne Warwick
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 08:15:17 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on June  5, 2021, 08:08:32 am
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles

Somewhere Only We Know - Keane
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 08:18:07 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on June  5, 2021, 08:15:17 am
Somewhere Only We Know - Keane

Caught Somewhere in time - Iron Maiden
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 08:45:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2021, 08:18:07 am
Caught Somewhere in time - Iron Maiden


Taking a bath in rust. Eels
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 11:53:41 am
Quote from: moondog on June  5, 2021, 08:45:23 am

Taking a bath in rust. Eels

Taking A Chance On Love - Ella Fitzgerald
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 05:26:36 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June  5, 2021, 11:53:41 am
Taking A Chance On Love - Ella Fitzgerald

take a chance on me - abba
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 05:28:10 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on June  5, 2021, 05:26:36 pm
take a chance on me - abba

Take On Me - A-ha
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
June 5, 2021, 09:01:31 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on June  5, 2021, 05:28:10 pm
Take On Me - A-ha

On Moonlight Bay - Doris Day & Gordon MacRae
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 12:39:26 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June  5, 2021, 09:01:31 pm
On Moonlight Bay - Doris Day & Gordon MacRae

San Francisco Bay Blues-Jesse Fuller
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 05:15:14 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June  6, 2021, 12:39:26 am
San Francisco Bay Blues-Jesse Fuller


Mr Es Beautiful Blues. Eels
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 08:30:06 am
Quote from: moondog on June  6, 2021, 05:15:14 am

Mr Es Beautiful Blues. Eels

You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 09:12:21 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on June  6, 2021, 08:30:06 am
You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
You Are The One - A-ha
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 12:15:08 pm
Quote from: Dingus on June  6, 2021, 09:12:21 am
You Are The One - A-ha
The One After 909 - The Beatles
Offline ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 04:46:55 pm
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
June 6, 2021, 10:41:37 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  6, 2021, 04:46:55 pm
What??  ;D


Only following your rules la.


Revolution 909 . Daft Punk
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:45:14 am
Quote from: moondog on June  6, 2021, 10:41:37 pm

Only following your rules la.


Revolution 909 . Daft Punk

Revolution Rock - The Clash
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:54:43 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 11:45:14 am
Revolution Rock - The Clash


Rock hard times. Eels
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 12:54:43 pm

Rock hard times. Eels

Hard To Beat - Hard-Fi
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm
Hard To Beat - Hard-Fi
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall - Brian Ferry.
