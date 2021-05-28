I have shamelessly stolen this 'game' from another forum...It works like this, we start off with the name of a song, and then the next person to post has to use one of the words from that song title
Game Of Pricks - My Vitriol.
Two Can Play That Game (K Klassic Mix Remastered) - Bobby Brown
Two Divided By Zero - Pet Shop Boys.
One Two Crush on You - The Clash
Orange Crush-REM
Pink Orange Red - Cocteau Twins.
Red House - Jimi Hendrix
Susans House. Eels
Our House - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
This Is My House - Gary Numan.
Burning Down the House - Talking Heads
London's Burning by THE CLASH
Burning Car - John Foxx.
The Back Seat Of My Car - Paul McCartney
Baby Come Back - Pato Banton
The Baby Screams - The Cure.
Baby Genius. Eels
Baby You're A Rich Man - The Beatles
Baby make it soon - Chris Farlowe
How Soon is Now? - smiffs
Now is the time - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
Brother's in Arms - Dire Straits
Strong Arm of the Law - Saxon
I Am The Law - Human League.
I Fought The Law - The Clash
I am the fly-Wire
Fly by Night - Rush
nighthawks at the diner- tom waits
Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
Monkberry Moon Delight - Paul McCartney
Climbing to the moon. Eels
Picasso Moon - Grateful Dead
Yellow Moon - Pearl Jam
yellow - coldplay
Girl in The Yellow Dress - David Gilmour.
