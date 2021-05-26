I'm An Agent - Gary Numan.
I'm Hurting Inside - Bob Marley
I'm A Loser - The Beatles
I'm broken - Pantera
A Broken Frame - Depeche Mode.
Edge of a Broken Heart - Vixen
From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea - The Cure.
The Edge of Glory - Lady Gaga
hey hey hey stop ignoring me
Play by the rules, mister.
sister seagullreferee...
Dissent.
What's The Story Morning Glory - Oasis.
Good Morning, Good Morning - the Beatles
Sunday morning nightmare-Sham 69
alice tom waits
Alice - Sisters of Mercy.
We Are Family - Sister Sledge
Family Affair - Sly and the Family Stone
secret affair - time for action
Back in Time - Huey Lewis & The News
Back in the saddle - Aerosmith
Back in the night-Dr.Feelgood
Still of the Night - Whitesnake
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Before I Forget - Slipknot
Never Knew Love Like This Before - Staphanie Mills
Love Needs No Disguise - Gary Numan.
No Sleep till Brooklyn - Beastie Boys
The big sleep-Hugh cornwell .
big sleep - simple minds
Simple game - Four Tops
Game Over - Nuclear Assault
The Name of the Game - Abba
Play the Game - Queen
