Elvis lmpersonator-Manic street preachers
Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
Papa's Got a Brand New Bag - James Brown
AC/DC Bag - Phish
Who's Got The Bag? - The Streets
Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag.
New uprising-Killing joke.
Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machine
Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! - Megadeth
Good Times - Chic
The End. The Doors
The End Of The Beginning - God Is An Astronaut.
West End Girls - Pet Shop Boys
Girls In Their Summer Clothes - Bruce Springsteen
Bikini girls with machine guns-The cramps.
Machine Gun Etiquette - The Damned
Happiness Is A Warm Gun - The Beatles
Warm Wet Circles - Marillion
Warm Machine - Bush.
Machine Gun - Portishead
Welcome to the machine - Pink Floyd
Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N'Roses
Welcome to the Black Parade - My Chemical Romance
Black planet-Sisters of mercy
