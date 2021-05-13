« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1410 1411 1412 1413 1414 [1415]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1980547 times)

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56560 on: May 13, 2021, 03:38:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 13, 2021, 12:17:58 am
Remembrance Day - B-Movie.
Glory Days - Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56561 on: May 13, 2021, 08:40:47 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on May 13, 2021, 03:38:07 am
Glory Days - Bruce Springsteen



Your lucky day in hell. Eels
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,921
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56562 on: May 13, 2021, 10:07:00 am »
Quote from: moondog on May 13, 2021, 08:40:47 am


Your lucky day in hell. Eels

Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56563 on: May 13, 2021, 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2021, 10:07:00 am
Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
Rhinestone Cowboy - Glen Campbell
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56564 on: May 13, 2021, 03:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on May 13, 2021, 10:57:49 am
Rhinestone Cowboy - Glen Campbell
Ex-Cowboy - Mogwai.
Logged
YMB

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56565 on: May 13, 2021, 11:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 13, 2021, 03:37:34 pm
Ex-Cowboy - Mogwai.

Space Cowboy - Jamiroquai
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56566 on: May 13, 2021, 11:25:50 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 13, 2021, 11:03:03 pm
Space Cowboy - Jamiroquai
Turning Into Tiny Particles... Floating Through Empty Space - Hammock.
Logged
YMB

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56567 on: May 13, 2021, 11:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 13, 2021, 11:25:50 pm
Turning Into Tiny Particles... Floating Through Empty Space - Hammock.


Marie floating over the backyard. Eels
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56568 on: May 14, 2021, 07:27:41 am »
Quote from: moondog on May 13, 2021, 11:49:02 pm

Marie floating over the backyard. Eels

Over the Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,131
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56569 on: May 14, 2021, 12:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 14, 2021, 07:27:41 am
Over the Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne

Love on a mountain top - Robert Knight
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,422
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56570 on: May 14, 2021, 01:53:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 14, 2021, 12:22:46 pm
Love on a mountain top - Robert Knight
Doctor Robert - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56571 on: May 14, 2021, 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on May 14, 2021, 01:53:17 pm
Doctor Robert - The Beatles
Doctor, My Eyes - Jackson Browne
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56572 on: May 14, 2021, 06:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on May 14, 2021, 02:43:59 pm
Doctor, My Eyes - Jackson Browne
Blue Eyes - Tubeway Army.
Logged
YMB

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,422
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56573 on: May 14, 2021, 07:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 14, 2021, 06:14:43 pm
Blue Eyes - Tubeway Army.
Out The Blue - John Lennon
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,921
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56574 on: May 14, 2021, 08:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on May 14, 2021, 07:14:16 pm
Out The Blue - John Lennon

Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56575 on: May 14, 2021, 10:37:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2021, 08:19:42 pm
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who



Mighty fine blues. Eels
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56576 on: May 14, 2021, 10:48:29 pm »
Quote from: moondog on May 14, 2021, 10:37:32 pm


Mighty fine blues. Eels
A Blues In Drag - The Glove.
Logged
YMB

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56577 on: May 14, 2021, 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 14, 2021, 10:48:29 pm
A Blues In Drag - The Glove.

Pink Glove - Pulp
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56578 on: Yesterday at 12:20:17 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 14, 2021, 11:42:27 pm
Pink Glove - Pulp
Mr Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Logged
YMB

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56579 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:20:17 am
Mr Pink Eyes - The Cure.



Eyes Down. Eels
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56580 on: Yesterday at 03:41:28 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am


Eyes Down. Eels
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.
Logged
YMB

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56581 on: Yesterday at 05:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:41:28 pm
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.

Join the Army - Suicidal Tendencies
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56582 on: Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 05:47:59 pm
Join the Army - Suicidal Tendencies
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush.
Logged
YMB

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56583 on: Yesterday at 06:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush.

Only In Dreams - Weezer
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56584 on: Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 06:10:16 pm
Only In Dreams - Weezer
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56585 on: Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Lonely Planet - The The.
Logged
YMB

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,921
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56586 on: Today at 06:59:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm
Lonely Planet - The The.

Planet Earth - Duran Duran
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56587 on: Today at 08:34:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:59:58 am
Planet Earth - Duran Duran



Earth to Dora. Eels
Logged

Offline Alanslad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56588 on: Today at 09:16:26 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:34:05 am


Earth to Dora. Eels

Earth Calling - Hawkwind
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56589 on: Today at 12:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Alanslad on Today at 09:16:26 am
Earth Calling - Hawkwind

Jigsaw Earth - The Disco Biscuits
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56590 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 12:52:25 pm
Jigsaw Earth - The Disco Biscuits

Earth died screaming - Tom Waits
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56591 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 01:06:37 pm
Earth died screaming - Tom Waits
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.
Logged
YMB

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56592 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:49:39 pm
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.

B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) - Killah Priest
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,921
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56593 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 03:52:13 pm
B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) - Killah Priest

Breaking the Law - Judas Priest
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56594 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:14:08 pm
Breaking the Law - Judas Priest

I am the Law - Anthrax
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56595 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:39:40 pm
I am the Law - Anthrax

I Fought the Law - The Crickets
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Pages: 1 ... 1410 1411 1412 1413 1414 [1415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 