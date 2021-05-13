Remembrance Day - B-Movie.
Glory Days - Bruce Springsteen
Your lucky day in hell. Eels
Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
Rhinestone Cowboy - Glen Campbell
Ex-Cowboy - Mogwai.
Space Cowboy - Jamiroquai
Turning Into Tiny Particles... Floating Through Empty Space - Hammock.
Marie floating over the backyard. Eels
Over the Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
Love on a mountain top - Robert Knight
Doctor Robert - The Beatles
Doctor, My Eyes - Jackson Browne
Blue Eyes - Tubeway Army.
Out The Blue - John Lennon
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
Mighty fine blues. Eels
A Blues In Drag - The Glove.
Pink Glove - Pulp
Mr Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Eyes Down. Eels
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.
Join the Army - Suicidal Tendencies
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush.
Only In Dreams - Weezer
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Lonely Planet - The The.
Planet Earth - Duran Duran
Earth to Dora. Eels
Earth Calling - Hawkwind
Jigsaw Earth - The Disco Biscuits
Earth died screaming - Tom Waits
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.
B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) - Killah Priest
Breaking the Law - Judas Priest
I am the Law - Anthrax
