Chasing Cars - Snow Patrol
Skiing in the snow - The invitations.
A line in the dirt. Eels
I walk the line -Johnny cash
Walk On By - Dionne Warwick
Walk like an Egyptian - The Bangles
Walk - Pantera
Walking like a zombie - Jamie T
Walking into clarksdale - Page & Plant
Walking To New Orleans - Fats Domino
New Alphabet. Eel
New gold dream 81 82 83 84-Simple minds.
Love Like Blood - Killing Joke
Raining Blood - Slayer
It's Raining Men - The Weather Girls
Swords Of A Thousand Men - Tenpole Tudor.
Liquid Swords. Genius/GZA
My Love Is A Liquid - Tubeway Army.
Love to Love you, baby - Donna Summer
Theme from a Summer Place - Percy Faith
Theme For Great Cities - Simple Minds.
Theme from blinking lights. Eels
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis - Ralph Vaughan Williams
On The Wings of Love - Jeffrey Osborne
Get Your Wings - Aerosmith
Get ready - Rare Earth
What do I get? - Buzzcocks
Get Back - The Beatles
Back in Black - AC/DC
A National Acrobat - Black Sabbath
Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
In the Army Now - Status Quo
If you leave me now - Chicago
