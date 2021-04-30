Ghost Town - The Specials
Black And White Town - Doves.
Last stop this town . Eels
last night on earth - u2
Night Boat To Cairo - Madness
Night Time -Killing Joke
The Night Before - The Beatles
The stars shine in the sky tonight. Eels
Tonight, Tonight - The Smashing Pumpkins
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep - The Cure.
Tonight The Streets Are Ours - Richard Hawley
Street Fighting Man - The Rolling Stones
The Man Who Told Everything - Doves.
You to me are everything - The real thing
everything in its right place - the radio heads
Everything All Of The Time - Jakob.
Every Little Thing - The Beatles
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE - a wedding classic by Sting
Take me to the Top - Mötley Crüe
Stay With Me - The Faces
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo.
