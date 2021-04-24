Blue Jay Way - The Beatles
Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs
Love Will Tear us Apart - Joy Division
It's Friday I'm in Love - The Cure
friday on my mind - easybeats
Where is my mind - Pixies
Mind Of A Toy - Visage.
Toy Soldiers - Martika
Bunker Soldiers - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
Soldier - Neil Young
Soldier Of Love - Sade.
Im your brave little soldier. Eels
Fight Like a Brave - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Fight Fire with Fire - Metallica
Hersham Boys - Sham 69
Boys Keep Swinging - David Bowie
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure
Boys From Brazil - Simple Minds
Altar boy. Eels
Three Imaginary Boys - The Cure.
3 speed. Eels
Speed Your Love to Me - Simple Minds
