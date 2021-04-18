« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1966342 times)

Online Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56360 on: April 18, 2021, 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on April 18, 2021, 01:01:08 pm
Martha My Dear - The Beatles

Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56361 on: April 20, 2021, 12:10:21 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 18, 2021, 02:21:16 pm
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
I Want To Go To The Beach - Iggy Pop
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56362 on: April 20, 2021, 01:42:58 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on April 20, 2021, 12:10:21 am
I Want To Go To The Beach - Iggy Pop

Pop Muzik - M
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56363 on: April 20, 2021, 03:30:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 20, 2021, 01:42:58 pm
Pop Muzik - M

Pop goes the weasel - Anthony Newley
Online liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56364 on: April 20, 2021, 05:55:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 20, 2021, 03:30:20 pm
Pop goes the weasel - Anthony Newley

blitzkrieg pop - the ramones
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56365 on: April 21, 2021, 02:05:14 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 20, 2021, 05:55:07 pm
blitzkrieg pop - the ramones
I Wanna Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop.
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56366 on: April 21, 2021, 07:59:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 21, 2021, 02:05:14 am
I Wanna Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop.


Dog faced boy. Eels
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56367 on: April 21, 2021, 04:53:10 pm »
Quote from: moondog on April 21, 2021, 07:59:53 am

Dog faced boy. Eels
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56368 on: April 21, 2021, 05:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 21, 2021, 04:53:10 pm
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Bad Boy - The Beatles
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56369 on: April 21, 2021, 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on April 21, 2021, 05:38:16 pm
Bad Boy - The Beatles
Bad ass bug-The Cramps.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56370 on: April 21, 2021, 08:13:29 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on April 21, 2021, 07:12:13 pm
Bad ass bug-The Cramps.

I've been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56371 on: April 21, 2021, 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 21, 2021, 08:13:29 pm
I've been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56372 on: April 21, 2021, 11:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 21, 2021, 10:29:40 pm
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.

The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56373 on: April 21, 2021, 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2021, 11:20:01 pm
The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56374 on: April 22, 2021, 12:03:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 21, 2021, 11:29:54 pm
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.



Living life. Eels
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56375 on: April 22, 2021, 12:33:18 am »
Quote from: moondog on April 22, 2021, 12:03:46 am


Living life. Eels
My Secret Life - Soft Cell.
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56376 on: April 22, 2021, 06:53:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 22, 2021, 12:33:18 am
My Secret Life - Soft Cell.
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56377 on: April 22, 2021, 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on April 22, 2021, 06:53:22 am
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56378 on: April 22, 2021, 04:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on April 22, 2021, 02:25:14 pm
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz

Your Time is Gonna Come - Led Zeppelin
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56379 on: April 22, 2021, 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 22, 2021, 04:37:54 pm
Your Time is Gonna Come - Led Zeppelin

Come as you are - Nirvana
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56380 on: April 22, 2021, 08:13:15 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on April 22, 2021, 07:00:05 pm
Come as you are - Nirvana
What you gonna do-The Exploited.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56381 on: April 22, 2021, 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on April 22, 2021, 08:13:15 pm
What you gonna do-The Exploited.

What is this - Bobby Womack
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56382 on: April 22, 2021, 10:39:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 22, 2021, 09:55:17 pm
What is this - Bobby Womack
Hell Is Round the Corner - Tricky
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56383 on: April 22, 2021, 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on April 22, 2021, 10:39:00 pm
Hell Is Round the Corner - Tricky
There's A Girl In The Corner - Twilight Sad.
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56384 on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 22, 2021, 10:50:55 pm
There's A Girl In The Corner - Twilight Sad.



In the yard behind the church. Eels
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56385 on: Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:36:41 am


In the yard behind the church. Eels

In the Pines - Lead Belly
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56386 on: Yesterday at 05:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm
In the Pines - Lead Belly

Another music in a different kitchen - Buzzcocks
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56387 on: Yesterday at 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:22:45 pm
Another music in a different kitchen - Buzzcocks

I'll go where your music takes me - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56388 on: Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:54:28 pm
I'll go where your music takes me - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
Where Is My Mind - Pixies.
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56389 on: Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm
Where Is My Mind - Pixies.

I don't mind -  Buzzcocks
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56390 on: Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
I don't mind -  Buzzcocks

Dont Fear the Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56391 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm
Dont Fear the Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56392 on: Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.

There'sa ghost in my house - R Dean Taylor
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56393 on: Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm
There'sa ghost in my house - R Dean Taylor
Something's In The House - Tubeway Army.
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56394 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm
Something's In The House - Tubeway Army.



Something is sacred. Eels
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56395 on: Today at 01:31:11 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm


Something is sacred. Eels
Something In The Way - Nirvana.
Online moondog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56396 on: Today at 07:35:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:31:11 am
Something In The Way - Nirvana.


I like the way this is going. Eels
Online liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56397 on: Today at 07:54:27 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:35:34 am

I like the way this is going. Eels

go your own way - fleetwood mac
