Martha My Dear - The Beatles
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
I Want To Go To The Beach - Iggy Pop
Pop Muzik - M
Pop goes the weasel - Anthony Newley
blitzkrieg pop - the ramones
I Wanna Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop.
Dog faced boy. Eels
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Bad Boy - The Beatles
Bad ass bug-The Cramps.
I've been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Living life. Eels
My Secret Life - Soft Cell.
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
Your Time is Gonna Come - Led Zeppelin
Come as you are - Nirvana
What you gonna do-The Exploited.
What is this - Bobby Womack
Hell Is Round the Corner - Tricky
There's A Girl In The Corner - Twilight Sad.
In the yard behind the church. Eels
In the Pines - Lead Belly
Another music in a different kitchen - Buzzcocks
I'll go where your music takes me - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
Where Is My Mind - Pixies.
I don't mind - Buzzcocks
Dont Fear the Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.
There'sa ghost in my house - R Dean Taylor
Something's In The House - Tubeway Army.
Something is sacred. Eels
Something In The Way - Nirvana.
I like the way this is going. Eels
