Martha My Dear - The Beatles
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
I Want To Go To The Beach - Iggy Pop
Pop Muzik - M
Pop goes the weasel - Anthony Newley
blitzkrieg pop - the ramones
I Wanna Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop.
Dog faced boy. Eels
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Bad Boy - The Beatles
Bad ass bug-The Cramps.
I've been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Living life. Eels
