The one and only - Chesney Hawkes
It's only make believe - Glen Campbell
I Don't Believe In You - Talk Talk.
Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
Millicent dont blame yourself. Eels
Why Don't We Do It In The Road - The Beatles
Why does it always rain on me? - Travis
November Rain - Guns N' Roses
I Wish It Would Rain - The Temptations
The Soft Rains Of April - Aha.
Soft Cell - Say hello, wave goodbye.
Hello, I love you - The Doors
I write the B sides. Eels
Love Shack - The B-52's
Als Vacation. Shack
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
I Call Your Name - The Beatles
Call Me - Blondie
me and a gun - tori amos
Don't take your guns to town - Johhny Cash
