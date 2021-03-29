Heart of Glass - Blondie
Glass Onion - The Beatles
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
(We are) The Road Crew - Motörhead
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
In Nowheres - Twilight Sad.
twilight - u2
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
The Garden of Unearthly Delights- Cathedral
Garden Party - Marillion
The Funeral Party - The Cure.
I Don't Want To Spoil The Party - The Beatles
Lets ruin Julies birthday. Eels
Birthday - The Beatles
how does that one work? not a single word in common Association?? Spoil/ruin birthday/partySorry if this is a step too far??
Unhappy Birthday - Smiffs
Happy Birthday Mr. President - Marilyn Monroe
see OP my brother:"It works like this, we start off with the name of a song, and then the next person to post has to use one of the words from that song title"Dear Mr President - Pink
Mr Appointment. Shack
Love Shack - The B-52s
Bombers - Tubeway Army.
Whaaaat?Pay attention Bombs away . Eels
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]