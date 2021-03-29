« previous next »
Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56200 on: Yesterday at 05:27:46 am
Quote from: rubber soul on March 29, 2021, 10:05:38 pm
Heart of Glass - Blondie
Glass Onion - The Beatles
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56201 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 05:27:46 am
Glass Onion - The Beatles
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56202 on: Yesterday at 11:06:15 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:58:31 am
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.

(We are) The Road Crew - Motörhead
Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56203 on: Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:06:15 am
(We are) The Road Crew - Motörhead

Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56204 on: Yesterday at 01:46:36 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads

Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56205 on: Yesterday at 01:57:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:46:36 pm
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
In Nowheres - Twilight Sad.
liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56206 on: Yesterday at 03:17:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:57:54 pm
In Nowheres - Twilight Sad.

twilight - u2
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56207 on: Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:17:43 pm
twilight - u2
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56208 on: Yesterday at 07:59:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.

The Garden of Unearthly Delights- Cathedral
rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56209 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:59:08 pm
The Garden of Unearthly Delights- Cathedral

Garden Party - Marillion
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56210 on: Today at 12:18:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
Garden Party - Marillion
The Funeral Party - The Cure.
Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56211 on: Today at 06:10:47 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:18:59 am
The Funeral Party - The Cure.
I Don't Want To Spoil The Party - The Beatles
moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56212 on: Today at 08:26:00 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 06:10:47 am
I Don't Want To Spoil The Party - The Beatles


Lets ruin Julies birthday. Eels
Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56213 on: Today at 11:14:11 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:26:00 am

Lets ruin Julies birthday. Eels
Birthday - The Beatles
ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56214 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 06:10:47 am
I Don't Want To Spoil The Party - The Beatles
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:26:00 am

Lets ruin Julies birthday. Eels

how does that one work? not a single word in common  ;D

Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 11:14:11 am
Birthday - The Beatles

Unhappy Birthday - Smiffs
moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56215 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:14:28 pm
how does that one work? not a single word in common  ;D




Association?? Spoil/ruin birthday/party

Sorry if this is a step too far??
Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56216 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:14:28 pm
Unhappy Birthday - Smiffs

Happy Birthday Mr. President - Marilyn Monroe
ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56217 on: Today at 04:51:10 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 02:27:32 pm

see OP my brother:
"It works like this, we start off with the name of a song, and then the next person to post has to use one of the words from that song title"

Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 02:32:59 pm
Happy Birthday Mr. President - Marilyn Monroe

Dear Mr President - Pink
moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56218 on: Today at 05:36:27 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:51:10 pm
see OP my brother:
"It works like this, we start off with the name of a song, and then the next person to post has to use one of the words from that song title"

Dear Mr President - Pink


Yeah I went back and read that ,



Mr Appointment. Shack
Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56219 on: Today at 05:58:30 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:36:27 pm
Mr Appointment. Shack

Love Shack - The B-52s
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56220 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 05:58:30 pm
Love Shack - The B-52s
Bombers - Tubeway Army.
moondog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56221 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:59:47 pm
Bombers - Tubeway Army.

Whaaaat?
Pay attention :)



Bombs away . Eels
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #56222 on: Today at 06:43:26 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 06:04:44 pm
Whaaaat?
Pay attention :)



Bombs away . Eels

B-52s are bombers.  :)

Mind Bomb - The The.
