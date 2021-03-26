Some velvet morning - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Pure Morning - Placebo.
Saturday morning. Eels
Morning has broken-Cat stevens
Broken Down Angel - Nazareth
Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day
Green tambourine - Lemon Pipers
Mr. Tambourine Man - Bob Dylan
Bed and Breakfast Man - Madness
Alan's Psychedelic Breakfast - Pink Fraud
Breakfast in America - Supertramp
Big in america-The stranglers.
Big in Japan - Alphaville
Visions of China - Japan.
China in your hands - T'Pau
Place your Hands - Reef
The first time ever I saw your face - Roberta Flack
1000 Foot Face - Mogwai.
Broken Face - Pixies
Broken arrow - Neil Young
I'm a Believer - Monkees
Ive been kicked around. Eels
Around the Way Girl - LL Cool J
