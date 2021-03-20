« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1399 1400 1401 1402 1403 [1404]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1953098 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56120 on: March 20, 2021, 08:41:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2021, 08:33:57 pm
The House of the Rising Sun - The Animals

Bad Moon Rising - CCR

bonus link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4c2_np-WSlI
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56121 on: March 21, 2021, 12:38:48 am »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56122 on: March 21, 2021, 02:34:08 am »
Quote from: moondog on March 21, 2021, 12:38:48 am


Climbing to the moon. Eels

Climbing Up the Walls - Tom York and the Radio Heads
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56123 on: March 21, 2021, 02:43:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 21, 2021, 02:34:08 am
Climbing Up the Walls - Tom York and the Radio Heads

Up The Junction - Squeeze
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56124 on: March 21, 2021, 05:19:28 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 21, 2021, 02:43:49 am
Up The Junction - Squeeze

Push Upstairs - Underworld
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56125 on: March 21, 2021, 10:42:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 21, 2021, 05:19:28 am
Push Upstairs - Underworld

A Rush and a Push & the Land is Ours - Smiffs
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56126 on: March 21, 2021, 11:05:39 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 21, 2021, 10:42:47 am
A Rush and a Push & the Land is Ours - Smiffs

In the Land of Grey and Pink - Caravan
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56127 on: March 21, 2021, 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on March 21, 2021, 11:05:39 am
In the Land of Grey and Pink - Caravan

Grey Day - Madness
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • The twat with the little arms.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56128 on: March 21, 2021, 05:42:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2021, 03:10:25 pm
Grey Day - Madness
This is the day-The The
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56129 on: March 21, 2021, 06:01:04 pm »
Day trip to Bangor - Fiddlers Dram
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56130 on: March 21, 2021, 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 21, 2021, 06:01:04 pm
Day trip to Bangor - Fiddlers Dram
Day Tripper - The Beatles
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56131 on: March 21, 2021, 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on March 21, 2021, 07:08:19 pm
Day Tripper - The Beatles


Today is the day. Eels
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56132 on: Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm »
Quote from: moondog on March 21, 2021, 07:09:19 pm

Today is the day. Eels

Today - Smashing Pumpkins
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56133 on: Yesterday at 03:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm
Today - Smashing Pumpkins

If Today was your last Day - Nickelback
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56134 on: Yesterday at 04:50:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:44:46 pm
If Today was your last Day - Nickelback

Last Child - Aerosmith
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56135 on: Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 04:50:07 pm
Last Child - Aerosmith

Child in Time - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56136 on: Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm
Child in Time - Deep Purple

The man with the child in his eyes - Kate Bush
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56137 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
The man with the child in his eyes - Kate Bush

A man needs a maid - Neil Young
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56138 on: Yesterday at 07:45:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:31:31 pm
A man needs a maid - Neil Young

Maid of Orleans - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56139 on: Today at 07:36:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:45:16 pm
Maid of Orleans - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark



Dark and dramatic. Eels
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56140 on: Today at 10:30:23 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:36:26 am


Dark and dramatic. Eels
Darkness on the Edge of Town - Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56141 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 10:30:23 am
Darkness on the Edge of Town - Bruce Springsteen

Livin' on the Edge - Aerosmith
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56142 on: Today at 11:54:34 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 11:10:29 am
Livin' on the Edge - Aerosmith

Living Loving Maid (Shes just a Woman) - Led Zeppelin
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56143 on: Today at 01:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:54:34 am
Living Loving Maid (Shes just a Woman) - Led Zeppelin

Moody woman - Jerry Butler
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56144 on: Today at 01:03:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:00:39 pm
Moody woman - Jerry Butler

Woman in Love - Barbara Streisand
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • The twat with the little arms.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56145 on: Today at 07:15:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:03:43 pm
Woman in Love - Barbara Streisand
Shaved women-Crass
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56146 on: Today at 11:02:35 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 07:15:23 pm
Shaved women-Crass
Woman Of The Ghetto - Marlena Shaw
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1399 1400 1401 1402 1403 [1404]   Go Up
« previous next »
 