« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1398 1399 1400 1401 1402 [1403]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1944738 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56080 on: March 16, 2021, 10:40:01 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 16, 2021, 09:43:46 am
Today's The Day - Sean Maguire

Beautiful Day - U2
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56081 on: March 16, 2021, 11:53:02 am »
Bad Day - Daniel Powter
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56082 on: March 16, 2021, 12:01:49 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 16, 2021, 11:53:02 am
Bad Day - Daniel Powter

Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,872
  • Indefatigability
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56083 on: March 16, 2021, 12:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 16, 2021, 12:01:49 pm
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Cold Water - Damian Rice
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • The twat with the little arms.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56084 on: March 16, 2021, 01:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 16, 2021, 12:24:59 pm
Cold Water - Damian Rice
New cold war-Killing joke
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56085 on: March 16, 2021, 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on March 16, 2021, 01:04:08 pm
New cold war-Killing joke

Killing in the name - Rage against the Machine
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56086 on: March 16, 2021, 03:18:46 pm »
The Killing Moon- Echo and the Bunnymen
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline lucas65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56087 on: March 16, 2021, 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 16, 2021, 03:18:46 pm
The Killing Moon- Echo and the Bunnymen

View to a kill - Duran Duran
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56088 on: March 16, 2021, 11:41:08 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 16, 2021, 10:14:00 pm
View to a kill - Duran Duran
Kill All Hippies - Primal Scream
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56089 on: Yesterday at 03:39:44 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on March 16, 2021, 11:41:08 pm
Kill All Hippies - Primal Scream

Kill Devil Falls - Phish
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56090 on: Yesterday at 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:39:44 am
Kill Devil Falls - Phish

devil woman - cliff richard

/thread
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56091 on: Yesterday at 10:17:03 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:52:53 am
devil woman - cliff richard

/thread

The Devil in I - Slipknot
Logged

Online Emerald Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,371
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56092 on: Yesterday at 01:30:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:17:03 am
The Devil in I - Slipknot
Devil In Her Heart - The Beatles
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56093 on: Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 01:30:50 pm
Devil In Her Heart - The Beatles

Devil's Haircut - Beck
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56094 on: Yesterday at 06:42:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm
Devil's Haircut - Beck

Devil's Dance - Metallica
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • The twat with the little arms.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56095 on: Yesterday at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:42:50 pm
Devil's Dance - Metallica
st. vitus Dance-Bauhaus
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,634
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56096 on: Yesterday at 10:01:23 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:19:28 pm
st. vitus Dance-Bauhaus

The Pied Piper - Crispian St Peters
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56097 on: Yesterday at 11:58:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:01:23 pm
The Pied Piper - Crispian St Peters


Peter Piper. Run Dmc
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56098 on: Today at 01:27:31 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:58:27 pm

Peter Piper. Run Dmc
Honey To The Bee - Billie Piper
Logged

Online Emerald Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,371
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56099 on: Today at 03:48:18 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 01:27:31 am
Honey To The Bee - Billie Piper
A Taste Of Honey - The Beatles
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #56100 on: Today at 03:48:20 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 01:27:31 am
Honey To The Bee - Billie Piper

Piper - Phish
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Pages: 1 ... 1398 1399 1400 1401 1402 [1403]   Go Up
« previous next »
 