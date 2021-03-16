Today's The Day - Sean Maguire
Bad Day - Daniel Powter
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Cold Water - Damian Rice
New cold war-Killing joke
The Killing Moon- Echo and the Bunnymen
View to a kill - Duran Duran
Kill All Hippies - Primal Scream
Kill Devil Falls - Phish
devil woman - cliff richard/thread
The Devil in I - Slipknot
Devil In Her Heart - The Beatles
Devil's Haircut - Beck
Devil's Dance - Metallica
st. vitus Dance-Bauhaus
The Pied Piper - Crispian St Peters
Peter Piper. Run Dmc
Honey To The Bee - Billie Piper
