You can't always get what you want - Rolling Stones
Get Back - les Beatles
Back in the USSR - The Beatles
Dominion/Mother Russia - Sisters of Mercy.
Mutter - Rammstein
Papa dont preach - Madonna
Papa was a rolling stone - Temptations
My Father My King - Mogwai.
My beloved monster. Eels
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.
Tonight We Fly - The Divine Comedy
Flyswatter. Eels
Learn to fly -Foo fighters
Sparks Fly, by the Swift Tailor
All Sparks - Editors
all i want is you - u2
It's What I Want To Do, Mum - Mogwai.
I want you -cabaret voltaire
I want you to want me - Cheap Trick
Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep - Middle of the Road
Stuck in the Middle With You - Stealers Wheel
Piggy In The Middle Eight - Cook Da Books.
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Down In It - Nine Inch Nails
