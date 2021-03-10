You can't always get what you want - Rolling Stones
Get Back - les Beatles
Back in the USSR - The Beatles
Dominion/Mother Russia - Sisters of Mercy.
Mutter - Rammstein
Papa dont preach - Madonna
Papa was a rolling stone - Temptations
My Father My King - Mogwai.
My beloved monster. Eels
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.
Tonight We Fly - The Divine Comedy
Flyswatter. Eels
Learn to fly -Foo fighters
Sparks Fly, by the Swift Tailor
All Sparks - Editors
all i want is you - u2
