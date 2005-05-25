Nowhere to run - Isley Brothers
From Out of Nowhere - Faith No More.
girl from the snow country- Jean Jacques Burnel
She's a good girl - Sleeper
She's In Parties - Bauhaus.
She's In Fashion - Suede
After A Fashion - Mick Karn and Midge Ure.
After the Watershed - Carter USM
After The Love Has Gone - Earth, Wind and Fire
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
Fox on the Run - Sweet
Runaway - Bob Jovi
Runaway Baby - Bruno Mars
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Stone the Crow - Down
Stoned to Say the Least - Saint Etienne
Say It With Flowers - Carter USM
The Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Limited.
Dead Flowers - Rolling Stones
Dead Bodies - Air
Making Love Out of Nothing at All - Air Supply
All By Myself - Eric Carmen
Paid In Full - Eric B. and Rakim
Full of Fire - Al Green
Ring Of Fire - Johnny Cash
Light my Fire - The Doors.
When the Lights Go Out In London - The Charlatans
Lights - Journey
Harbour Lights - The The.
Harbor Song - Suzanne Vega
Suzanne beware of the devil - Dandy Livingstone
Friend of the Devil - Grateful Dead
friend or foe-Adam ant (the start of his mental breakdown)
We're Going to be Friends - The White Stripes
Are 'Friends' Electric? - Tubeway Army.
You And Whose Army? - Radiohead
