« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1374 1375 1376 1377 1378 [1379]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1842797 times)

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55120 on: November 10, 2020, 06:43:52 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 10, 2020, 04:31:42 PM
Nowhere to run - Isley Brothers

From Out of Nowhere - Faith No More.
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55121 on: November 10, 2020, 07:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on November 10, 2020, 06:43:52 PM
From Out of Nowhere - Faith No More.
girl from the snow country- Jean Jacques Burnel
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55122 on: November 10, 2020, 08:37:43 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on November 10, 2020, 07:54:21 PM
girl from the snow country- Jean Jacques Burnel
She's a good girl - Sleeper
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55123 on: November 10, 2020, 09:14:49 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 10, 2020, 08:37:43 PM
She's a good girl - Sleeper
She's In Parties - Bauhaus.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55124 on: November 10, 2020, 10:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 10, 2020, 09:14:49 PM
She's In Parties - Bauhaus.
She's In Fashion - Suede
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55125 on: November 10, 2020, 10:27:30 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on November 10, 2020, 10:17:37 PM
She's In Fashion - Suede
After A Fashion - Mick Karn and Midge Ure.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55126 on: November 10, 2020, 10:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 10, 2020, 10:27:30 PM
After A Fashion - Mick Karn and Midge Ure.
After the Watershed - Carter USM
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55127 on: November 10, 2020, 11:33:07 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 10, 2020, 10:37:11 PM
After the Watershed - Carter USM
After The Love Has Gone - Earth, Wind and Fire
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55128 on: November 10, 2020, 11:39:34 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on November 10, 2020, 11:33:07 PM
After The Love Has Gone - Earth, Wind and Fire
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55129 on: Yesterday at 09:16:07 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 10, 2020, 11:39:34 PM
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.

Fox on the Run - Sweet
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,638
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55130 on: Yesterday at 01:01:05 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:16:07 AM
Fox on the Run - Sweet

Runaway - Bob Jovi
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55131 on: Yesterday at 02:59:47 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 01:01:05 PM
Runaway - Bob Jovi

Runaway Baby - Bruno Mars
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55132 on: Yesterday at 04:43:25 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:59:47 PM
Runaway Baby - Bruno Mars
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55133 on: Yesterday at 05:51:35 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:43:25 PM
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.

Stone the Crow - Down
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55134 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:51:35 PM
Stone the Crow - Down
Stoned to Say the Least - Saint Etienne
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55135 on: Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 08:54:09 PM
Stoned to Say the Least - Saint Etienne
Say It With Flowers - Carter USM
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55136 on: Yesterday at 09:41:18 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Say It With Flowers - Carter USM
The Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Limited.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55137 on: Today at 12:57:11 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:41:18 PM
The Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Limited.

Dead Flowers - Rolling Stones
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55138 on: Today at 04:10:27 AM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 12:57:11 AM
Dead Flowers - Rolling Stones
Dead Bodies - Air
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55139 on: Today at 08:08:29 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 04:10:27 AM
Dead Bodies - Air

Making Love Out of Nothing at All - Air Supply
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1374 1375 1376 1377 1378 [1379]   Go Up
« previous next »
 