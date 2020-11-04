No Distance Left To Run - Blur
Run For Your Life - The Beatles
Band On The Run - Paul McCartney & Wings
I'm gonna run away from you - Tammi Lynn
Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
its never to late-sham 69
Never Enough - The Cure.
I Never Said I Was Deep - Jarvis Cocker
The Same Deep Water As You - The Cure.
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon and Garfunkel
Burning Bridges - Japan.
Beds Are Burning - Midnight Oil
Burnin' and Lootin' - The Wailers
Burning Down the House - Talking Heads
My Father's House - Bruce Springsteen.
My Father My King - Mogwai.
My Addidas - Run DMC
Run - Stephen Fretwell
run and run -The psychedelic furs
Run for Home - Lindisfarne.
Run Like Hell - Pink Floyd.
The Road to Hell - Chris Rea.
Handbags and glad rags - Chris Farlowe
Glad to Be Gay - Tom Robinson.
glad to be alone-Accept
