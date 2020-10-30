Walk away from love - David Ruffin
Walk On The Wild Side - Lou Reed
Wild Side - Mötley Crüe.
wild is the wind-Bowie
Wild world - Cat Stevens
The Year Of The Cat - Al Stewart.
Cat's in the cradle - Harry Chapin
Smelly Cat - Phoebe Buffay
All Cats Are Grey - The Cure.
The Love Cats - The Cure......
Cool Change - Little River Band......
Cool Jerk - The Capitols
Cool Thing - Sonic Youth.
vision thing-sisters of mercy
The Real Thing - Faith No More.
even better than the real thing - U2
Real gone kid- Deacon Blue
KIds Wanna Rock - Bryan Adams
I Wanna Be Adored - Stone Roses.
You Love Us - Manic Street Preachers
We love you - Rolling Stones
We are the people-Angelic upstarts
Everyday People - Arrested Development
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.15]