Music Association Game

JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 12:16:53 PM
loon the red on October 28, 2020, 12:11:01 PM
Hard Luck Woman - Kiss

......
Lucky Man - The Verve
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 12:55:53 PM
JC the Messiah on October 28, 2020, 12:16:53 PM
Lucky Man - The Verve

ah one of my favourite songs of all time

Lucky - Radiohead

I neither know nor care

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 02:24:45 PM
liverbloke on October 28, 2020, 12:55:53 PM
ah one of my favourite songs of all time

Lucky - Radiohead
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 02:53:00 PM
Son of Spion＊ on October 28, 2020, 02:24:45 PM
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
Back of My Hand (I've Got Your Number) - The Jags
Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 03:21:02 PM
Back off Boogaloo - Ringo Starr
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. Klopps brilliant reds crushing blue dreams. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 03:34:05 PM
Red Ol on October 28, 2020, 03:21:02 PM
Back off Boogaloo - Ringo Starr

Fuck off - Kid Rock ft Eminem
bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 04:09:39 PM
rob19:6 on October 28, 2020, 03:34:05 PM
Fuck off - Kid Rock ft Eminem

The Ballad of Billy The Kid - Billy Joel
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 04:13:23 PM
bradders1011 on October 28, 2020, 04:09:39 PM
The Ballad of Billy The Kid - Billy Joel

That's the way God planned it - Billy Preston
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 04:23:22 PM
So... Howard Phillips on October 28, 2020, 04:13:23 PM
That's the way God planned it - Billy Preston
Dear God - Rico.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 04:49:44 PM
Son of Spion＊ on October 28, 2020, 04:23:22 PM
Dear God - Rico.

God Hates a Coward - Tomahawk.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 06:39:08 PM
Shite Name on October 28, 2020, 04:49:44 PM
God Hates a Coward - Tomahawk.

Coward of the County - Kenny Rogers
joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 07:13:59 PM
So... Howard Phillips on October 28, 2020, 06:39:08 PM
Coward of the County - Kenny Rogers
Boys from the county hell-The pogues
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 07:17:01 PM
joe buck on October 28, 2020, 07:13:59 PM
Boys from the county hell-The pogues

Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 07:22:32 PM
rob19:6 on October 28, 2020, 07:17:01 PM
Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
Here come cowboys-The psychedelic furs
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Shite Name

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 07:53:50 PM
joe buck on October 28, 2020, 07:22:32 PM
Here come cowboys-The psychedelic furs

Cowboys and Angels - George Michael.
Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 09:01:03 PM
Shite Name on October 28, 2020, 07:53:50 PM
Cowboys and Angels - George Michael.
Angel From Montgomery - John Prine
JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 09:03:35 PM
Dingus on October 28, 2020, 09:01:03 PM
Angel From Montgomery - John Prine
24 minutes from Tulse Hill - Carter USM
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 09:05:58 PM
JC the Messiah on October 28, 2020, 09:03:35 PM
24 minutes from Tulse Hill - Carter USM

The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 10:04:12 PM
jillc on October 28, 2020, 09:05:58 PM
The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
Running up that hill - Placebo.

(One of the best cover versions ever).
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 11:00:30 PM
Flaccido Dongingo on October 28, 2020, 10:04:12 PM
Running up that hill - Placebo.

(One of the best cover versions ever).

Forever Running - B-Movie.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 11:14:04 PM
Son of Spion＊ on October 28, 2020, 11:00:30 PM
Forever Running - B-Movie.
Forever Lost - Magic Numbers
JC the Messiah

Re: Music Association Game
October 28, 2020, 11:28:32 PM
rubber soul on October 28, 2020, 11:14:04 PM
Forever Lost - Magic Numbers
Forever Yellow Skies - The Cranberries
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:05:01 AM
JC the Messiah on October 28, 2020, 11:28:32 PM
Forever Yellow Skies - The Cranberries
Fire Flies And Empty Skies - God Is An Astronaut.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:15:47 AM
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:05:01 AM
Fire Flies And Empty Skies - God Is An Astronaut.
Fire In Babylon - Sinead O'Connor
JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:16:50 AM


rubber soul on Yesterday at 12:15:47 AM
Fire In Babylon - Sinead O'Connor

Spaceman - Babylon Zoo
Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:24:32 AM
JasonF on Yesterday at 12:16:50 AM

Spaceman - Babylon Zoo
A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris de Burgh.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:44:05 AM
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:24:32 AM
A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris de Burgh.
Travelling Without Moving - Jamiroquai
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 02:00:46 AM
rubber soul on Yesterday at 12:44:05 AM
Travelling Without Moving - Jamiroquai
Moving - Supergrass.
Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 03:34:39 PM
Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:00:46 AM
Moving - Supergrass.

Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 03:43:29 PM
Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:34:39 PM
Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield

Night of Fear - The Move
rob19:6

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM
So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:43:29 PM
Night of Fear - The Move

Fear of the Dark - Iron Maiden
Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 05:31:55 PM
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55032 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:31:55 PM
Dark Star - Grateful Dead
Suicide By Star - God Is An Astronaut.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55033 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:06:15 PM
Suicide By Star - God Is An Astronaut.
Suicide Is Painless - Manic Street Preachers
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55034 on: Yesterday at 09:32:54 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 09:11:59 PM
Suicide Is Painless - Manic Street Preachers

Suicide Solution - Ozzy Osbourne
Online Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55035 on: Today at 01:30:17 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 09:32:54 PM
Suicide Solution - Ozzy Osbourne

World Wide Suicide - Pearl Jam
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
