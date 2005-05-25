Heroes - David Bowie(could be my favourite song of all time)
No More Heroes - The Stranglers.
No Remorse - Metallica
No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
For No One - The Beatles
Fast Enough For You - Phish
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo
Move on Up - The Jam
Boogie On Reggae Woman - Stevie Wonder
All women are bad-The cramps
All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
All I Want Is You - U2
Want and able - Jack White.
Police And Thieves - The Clash
The sound of the Police. KRS 1
The Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
The Sound Of Trees - Schnell Fenster
Sound and vision - David Bowie
Scents and Subtle Sounds - Phish
Johnny and marie-up and running
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya - Dropkick Murphys
Johnny come home - Fine Young Cannibals
To Build A Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
The Old Home Place - The Dillards
My elusive dreams - Moses and Joshua Dillard
My Sweet One - Phish
My Sweet Lord - George Harrison
Lets work together - Wilbur Harrison
Together in Electric Dreams - Giorgio Moroder and Philip Oakey
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
Dreaming of You - The Coral
