Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1835108 times)

Son of Spion＊

  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  Believer
  Posts: 12,148
  19:06
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54960 on: October 24, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on October 24, 2020, 02:38:45 PM
Heroes - David Bowie

(could be my favourite song of all time)
No More Heroes - The Stranglers.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  Believer
  Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54961 on: October 24, 2020, 05:25:11 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
No More Heroes - The Stranglers.

No Remorse - Metallica
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  Posts: 12,148
  19:06
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54962 on: October 24, 2020, 05:41:59 PM
Quote from: Salty Dog on October 24, 2020, 05:25:11 PM
No Remorse - Metallica
No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Emerald Red

  Believer
  Posts: 7,275
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54963 on: October 24, 2020, 10:24:49 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 05:41:59 PM
No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
For No One - The Beatles
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54964 on: October 25, 2020, 03:02:56 AM
Quote from: Emerald Red on October 24, 2020, 10:24:49 PM
For No One - The Beatles

Fast Enough For You - Phish
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

JC the Messiah

  Believer
  Posts: 2,593
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54965 on: October 25, 2020, 03:13:54 AM
Quote from: Salty Dog on October 25, 2020, 03:02:56 AM
Fast Enough For You - Phish
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  Posts: 13,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54966 on: October 25, 2020, 08:42:22 AM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 25, 2020, 03:13:54 AM
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo

I'm a midnight mover - Bobby Womack
lucas65

  Kopite
  Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54967 on: October 25, 2020, 10:22:27 AM
Move on Up - The Jam
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54968 on: October 25, 2020, 12:41:52 PM
Quote from: lucas65 on October 25, 2020, 10:22:27 AM
Move on Up - The Jam

Boogie On Reggae Woman - Stevie Wonder
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

joe buck

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 259
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54969 on: October 25, 2020, 06:21:01 PM
Quote from: Salty Dog on October 25, 2020, 12:41:52 PM
Boogie On Reggae Woman - Stevie Wonder
All women are bad-The cramps
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 20,976
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54970 on: October 25, 2020, 07:03:06 PM
Quote from: joe buck on October 25, 2020, 06:21:01 PM
All women are bad-The cramps

All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
Dingus

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 1,400
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54971 on: October 25, 2020, 08:05:37 PM
Flaccido Dongingo

  Believer
  Posts: 8,819
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54972 on: October 25, 2020, 09:06:58 PM
Quote from: Dingus on October 25, 2020, 08:05:37 PM
All I Want Is You - U2
Want and able - Jack White.
lucas65

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54973 on: October 25, 2020, 11:12:31 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 25, 2020, 09:06:58 PM
Want and able - Jack White.

Police And Thieves - The Clash
moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  Believer
  Posts: 1,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54974 on: Yesterday at 08:25:26 AM
Quote from: lucas65 on October 25, 2020, 11:12:31 PM
Police And Thieves - The Clash


The sound of the Police. KRS 1
Nitramdorf

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54975 on: Yesterday at 11:41:33 AM
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:25:26 AM

The sound of the Police. KRS 1

The Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
Emerald Red

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,275
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54976 on: Yesterday at 01:39:15 PM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:41:33 AM
The Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
The Sound Of Trees - Schnell Fenster
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54977 on: Yesterday at 04:27:06 PM
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 01:39:15 PM
The Sound Of Trees - Schnell Fenster

Sound and vision - David Bowie
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54978 on: Yesterday at 05:33:21 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:27:06 PM
Sound and vision - David Bowie

Scents and Subtle Sounds - Phish
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

joe buck

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 259
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54979 on: Yesterday at 07:45:20 PM
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:33:21 PM
Scents and Subtle Sounds - Phish
Johnny and marie-up and running
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

JC the Messiah

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,593
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54980 on: Yesterday at 07:56:12 PM
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:45:20 PM
Johnny and marie-up and running
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya - Dropkick Murphys
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 20,976
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54981 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:56:12 PM
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya - Dropkick Murphys

Johnny come home - Fine Young Cannibals
rubber soul

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54982 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:40:13 PM
Johnny come home - Fine Young Cannibals
To Build A Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54983 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 PM
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM
To Build A Home - The Cinematic Orchestra

The Old Home Place - The Dillards
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54984 on: Yesterday at 09:24:55 PM
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 09:11:54 PM
The Old Home Place - The Dillards

My elusive dreams - Moses and Joshua Dillard
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54985 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:24:55 PM
My elusive dreams - Moses and Joshua Dillard

My Sweet One - Phish
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

rubber soul

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54986 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 10:52:29 PM
My Sweet One - Phish
My Sweet Lord - George Harrison
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,128
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54987 on: Today at 12:44:28 PM
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM
My Sweet Lord - George Harrison

sweet dreams - the eurythmics

I neither know nor care

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54988 on: Today at 12:44:58 PM
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM
My Sweet Lord - George Harrison

Lets work together - Wilbur Harrison
rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 20,976
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54989 on: Today at 03:00:05 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:44:58 PM
Lets work together - Wilbur Harrison

Together in Electric Dreams - Giorgio Moroder and Philip Oakey
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,148
  19:06
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #54990 on: Today at 03:20:36 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 03:00:05 PM
Together in Electric Dreams - Giorgio Moroder and Philip Oakey
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,976
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54991 on: Today at 03:26:03 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:20:36 PM
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.

Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54992 on: Today at 03:27:33 PM »
Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,976
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54993 on: Today at 03:36:41 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:27:33 PM
Dreaming of You - The Coral

You & Me song - The Wannadies
Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54994 on: Today at 03:37:18 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:27:33 PM
Dreaming of You - The Coral
The Ballad of Stingy Jack and the Devil - The Brandy Thieves

(Rob just pipped me, but it still works)
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
